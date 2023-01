Michigan State hosted several visitors this past weekend for "junior day," and one of the most sought-after prospects on campus was 2024 four-star wide receiver Brandon Heyward from Oak Ridge High School in Tennessee.

Heyward spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the visit. He took the trip to East Lansing with his uncle, who is also his mentor. Heyward really enjoyed seeing MSU's campus and spending time with Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins ("Coach Hawk").

"(It was) a great trip up north," Heyward said excitedly. "(My) favorite part was listening to Coach Hawk, who I spent most of the visit with, and hearing how he coaches, talking with him and building a stronger bond. I also loved seeing the stadium with all that snow on it."