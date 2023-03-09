Darrion Dupree, a four-star all-purpose running back out of Illinois in the 2024 class, has a busy spring visit schedule set, and East Lansing is among his planned destinations, Spartans Illustrated recently confirmed. He'll be making the trip to visit Michigan State next Saturday, March 18.

"I am looking forward to finally meeting the (Michigan State) coaches," Dupree told Spartans Illustrated when asked what he was most excited about for the visit. "Getting a feel of the atmosphere and seeing the facilities."

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back out of Mount Carmel High School is a Rivals250 prospect, coming in at No. 166 nationally overall, as well as the fourth-best all-purpose back and sixth-best player in the state of Illinois.

The Chicago native has reported nearly 30 scholarship offers in his recruitment, including Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

The visit will give the Spartans a chance to garner much-needed momentum in this recruitment as he is receiving heavy interest from a multitude of schools, but especially the trio of Illinois, Notre Dame and Purdue. The Spartans originally entered Dupree's recruitment with a scholarship offer in late January, and this will be his first time on campus.

On top of his visit to Michigan State, Dupree is also expecting to visit Michigan (March 19), Illinois (March 24-March 25), Purdue (April 1), Iowa (April 8), Wisconsin (April 15) and West Virginia (April 22). He took a visit to Missouri last weekend.