The Michigan State football program hosted several visitors this weekend, and one of the more high-profile recruits on campus on Saturday was four-star offensive guard William Satterwhite.

Satterwhite, who attends Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, ranks as the No. 4 offensive guard, No. 3 player in the state of Ohio and No. 93 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

The Rivals100 prospect was able to check out one of Spartans' spring practices and enjoyed his time in East Lansing

"It was great, I really loved it," Satterwhite told Spartans Illustrated when asked how the visit went.