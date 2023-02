Casey Poe is a highly-coveted four-star offensive lineman in the 2024 class. Poe, who attends Lindale High School in Texas, recently received an offer from Michigan State on Feb. 21.

Poe, 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, ranks at the No. 7 offensive guard, No. 26 player in the talent-rich state of Texas and No. 150 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

"It felt great (to get an offer from Michigan State)," Poe excitedly told Spartans Illustrated. "It's always nice to be recognized for the work that my coaches and I have put in."