2026 four-star EDGE Tyson Harley is taking several trips this spring

Class of 2026 four-star EDGE Tyson Harley has been quietly traveling throughout spring. The Gonzaga High School (Washington, D.C.) defender has already seen several schools on unofficial visits over the past few weeks and will visit more programs in the near future.

Harley has recently visited Boston College, Michigan, Michigan State and Rutgers this spring, and he still has Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech and other schools on the schedule.

As for official visits, Harley told Rivals.com that "nothing is planned yet." Instead, he is using the spring to build relationships with coaches and figure out which schools he sees himself as a fit with.

He spoke further with Rivals.com to update where thing stand in his general recruitment, detail what he is looking for in a program and recap his recent visit to East Lansing.