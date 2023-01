The late signing period for the 2023 cycle is on Feb. 1 and nearing closer. One of Michigan State's top remaining targets for the class is three-star offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh out of Dundalk High School in Baltimore, Maryland.

Last weekend, Onoh took an official visit to Michigan State. He was accompanied by his mother and sister on the trip.

Onoh discussed the visit and what his next steps are with Spartans Illustrated.

"I really enjoyed the visit," Onoh said. "My favorite part was the photo shoot. The campus was really nice and it looked like there’s a lot of stuff there and looks very convenient for students."