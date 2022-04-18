2023 five-star DE David Hicks Jr. talks MSU Spring Game visit
Michigan State hosted a plethora of highly-ranked recruits for their annual Green and White Spring Game on Saturday. Among those visitors was 2023 Katy (TX) Paetow five-star DE David Hicks Jr., the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news