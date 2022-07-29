2022 Spartan Dawg Con Visitor Preview
Michigan State will host their second-annual Spartan Dawg Con event which includes a reunion of former athletes along with a recruiting event, attracting many 2023 and 2024 targets.
The event, that is set to take place on July 30, will include visits from four members of the Spartans' 2023 class. Tampa (FL) Carrollwood Day four-star OL Clay Wedin, Detroit King three-star OL Johnathan Slack, Clarkston (MI) High four-star OL Cole Dellinger, and New Caney (TX) High four-star RB Kedrick Reescano are expected to be in attendance.
Dellinger, who attended the Spartan Dawg Con event last summer, shared his excitement for the upcoming trip.
“I really want to get to know some of the other commits and get to hear from some of the true freshmen with their experience so far,” Dellinger said.
Wedin has only taken one trip to East Lansing, which came in June with his father. Spartan Dawg Con will be the four-star's second visit in as many months.
“Visiting again is important to me for a few reasons. I want to show my mom around so she can see firsthand where I will be living in January through the next four years. She was not able to make it up on my official,” Wedin told SpartanMag.com. “It is also important to me to have the ability to meet past Spartan Dawgs, to see the coaches and guys again as well as to spend some time with the other commits that can make it. It will be tough to make it back up before I enroll so having the opportunity to spend another weekend in EL is huge to me.”
Michigan State will also host 2023 uncommitted four-star Jalen Thompson for the event. Thompson visited Ohio State earlier in the weekend. The Detroit Cass Tech defensive lineman could make a decision in the upcoming weeks.
Over twenty 2024 recruits plan to attend as well, headlined by Miami (FL) Columbus five-star LB TJ Capers, who is the No.9 overall recruit and the No.1 linebacker in the 2024 class. Joining him is Buford (GA) High four-star ATH KJ Bolden, who is the No.20 overall recruit in his class. Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy four-star DT David Stone, ranked the No.30 overall recruit in the class, will also be at the event. Tucson (AZ) Salpointe DE Elijah Rushing, who is the No.64 overall recruit in the country, is also expected to make an appearance.
The large gathering of highly-ranked recruits includes prospects from Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, and more.
In-state Prospects Returning to Campus
Michigan State will host three of the top ten in-state recruits for the 2024 recruiting cycle. Four-star Saline (MI) High TE Dylan Mesman, four-star Harper Woods (MI) High DB Jacob Oden, and three-star Belleville (MI) High LB Jeremiah Beasley will all be at this year's Spartan Dawg Con.
Three-star WR Jaylen Watson out of Detroit River Rouge will also make the trip to campus. Watson does not hold a Spartan offer yet, but did camp in front of the coaches in June.
Unoffered 2025 DT Brendon Rice out of Farmington will also be in attendance. Rice is on track to be a top in-state recruit in his respective class.
Midwest Talent Coming to EL
Lakewood (OH) St. Edward will be represented by three 2024 offensive linemen in four-star OT Ben Roebuck and twins Devontae Armstrong and Deontae Armstrong, both are ranked three-stars by Rivals.com. The two camped at Michigan State in June, earning an offer.
Avon (OH) High four-star OT Luke Hamilton will also be in attendance.
Chicago (IL) Kenwood DE four-star Marquise Lightfoot will be making his first trip to Michigan State, while fellow Illinois native four-star TE Christian Bentancur returns to campus after making an unofficial visit for spring practice.
Bentancur visited Ohio State, Clemson, Louisville, Wisconsin, and Arkansas this summer.
The third 2024 four-star out of Illinois expected to visit is running back Tysean Griffin from Morgan Park High, located just south of Chicago.
A Large Contingent from the Peach State
A pair of Buford (GA) High 2024 athletes will make their first trips to East Lansing in three-star CB Jay Neal and four-star DE KingJoseph Edwards. Michigan State netted a commitment out of Buford in the 2022 class with DB Malik Spencer.
Four-star QB Jake Merklinger will return to campus for his fourth Michigan State visit. He has seen a game, a spring practice, and also participated in a camp last summer.
“I have a great relationship with the entire coaching staff. I have enjoyed developing a relationship with Coach Johnson,” Merklinger said. “I like him and we have a good relationship. He has great knowledge of the game and it looks like his players play hard for him.”
Another pair of four-star cornerbacks from Georgia, Loganville (GA) Grayson Zion Ferguson and Lilburn (GA) Parkview Jalyn Crawford, will be making their first trips to East Lansing.
"I have heard a lot of great things about MSU. A lot of good things about Mel Tucker. He is one of the highest paid black head coaches so it always good to go check them out," Ferguson said. "I have been in real close contact with the assistant DB coach (Gerren DuHart). I am excited to get up there and see what they have planned for me."
Northeast Visitors
Two New Jersey prospects will make the trip in West Orange (NJ) Seton Hall Prep three-star DB Jaylen McClain and Paramus (NJ) Catholic three-star OL Juan Minaya.
New York area three-star DE Caden Brown from Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall Campus will also make the trip.
Other Prospects in Attendance
Four-star Destrehan (LA) High LB Kolaj Cobbins will make his first trip to Michigan State. Cobbins was offered by MSU in late May and kept in contact with both Marco Coleman and Brandon Jordan.
"Coach Jordan is the man. I see all the pass rush people he works with, and all the drills he does, but I didn’t know of him at first," Cobbins said. "When he started recruiting me I did my research on him and checked him out and he’s the man."
Pearland (TX) Shadow Creek three-star defensive lineman Zion Taylor will also be returning to Michigan State for a second visit over the weekend. Taylor visited Michigan State for the spring game in April.
