2022 Spartan Dawg Con Visitor Preview

Michigan State will host their second-annual Spartan Dawg Con event which includes a reunion of former athletes along with a recruiting event, attracting many 2023 and 2024 targets.

The event, that is set to take place on July 30, will include visits from four members of the Spartans' 2023 class. Tampa (FL) Carrollwood Day four-star OL Clay Wedin, Detroit King three-star OL Johnathan Slack, Clarkston (MI) High four-star OL Cole Dellinger, and New Caney (TX) High four-star RB Kedrick Reescano are expected to be in attendance.

Dellinger, who attended the Spartan Dawg Con event last summer, shared his excitement for the upcoming trip.

“I really want to get to know some of the other commits and get to hear from some of the true freshmen with their experience so far,” Dellinger said.

Wedin has only taken one trip to East Lansing, which came in June with his father. Spartan Dawg Con will be the four-star's second visit in as many months.

“Visiting again is important to me for a few reasons. I want to show my mom around so she can see firsthand where I will be living in January through the next four years. She was not able to make it up on my official,” Wedin told SpartanMag.com. “It is also important to me to have the ability to meet past Spartan Dawgs, to see the coaches and guys again as well as to spend some time with the other commits that can make it. It will be tough to make it back up before I enroll so having the opportunity to spend another weekend in EL is huge to me.”

Michigan State will also host 2023 uncommitted four-star Jalen Thompson for the event. Thompson visited Ohio State earlier in the weekend. The Detroit Cass Tech defensive lineman could make a decision in the upcoming weeks.

Over twenty 2024 recruits plan to attend as well, headlined by Miami (FL) Columbus five-star LB TJ Capers, who is the No.9 overall recruit and the No.1 linebacker in the 2024 class. Joining him is Buford (GA) High four-star ATH KJ Bolden, who is the No.20 overall recruit in his class. Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy four-star DT David Stone, ranked the No.30 overall recruit in the class, will also be at the event. Tucson (AZ) Salpointe DE Elijah Rushing, who is the No.64 overall recruit in the country, is also expected to make an appearance.

The large gathering of highly-ranked recruits includes prospects from Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, and more.







