#AGTG Wow!! After a great conversation with @Coach_TGilmore I am very, very blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University⚪️⚔️ @MSU_Football @SkysTheLimitWR @CoachJacksonTPW @coachluster2 @RecruitaGoon @TrueBuzzFB @Coach_JoeyMoss pic.twitter.com/ruI4uoVaSP

Michigan State coaches are looking for a long athletic TE in the 2021 recruiting class, and Kameron Allen checks all the boxes.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound TE from Forney, TX has a great build with long arms and can run extremely well.

He also shows that he can be an effective in-line blocker who can become a weapon in the run game.

The offer from Michigan State is a huge one for him. It is a program he grew up watching, and he is good friends with Michigan State safety Darius Snow.

"This means a lot to me this is a very special place and it means the world to me that a school like this would give me the opportunity to play at their school. But I know I am capable of it and it means a lot that their coaching staff can see it in me too."

When asked to describe himself as a player, Allen replied: "I describe myself as a very flexible tight end. I feel as if I’m fast enough to line up at outside receiver or slot and strong enough to put my hand on the ground and block a defensive end."

Allen can't wait for everything to get back to normal so he can get up to East Lansing for a visit.

Right now he is open to all the schools that have offered, but he admits that the Michigan State offer is a big one for him.

Some of the other teams that have offered him are Missouri, Army, Navy, and The Air Force Academy.