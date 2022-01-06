Xavier Henderson returning to Michigan State for 2022: What It Means

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s chances of having a strong follow-up to its storybook 2021 season just got better.

Xavier Henderson, one of MSU’s most reliable defensive players of 2021, announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon that he will return for an additional senior season in 2022.

Henderson was third-team All-Big Ten at safety in 2021 by media and honorable mention by coaches. He ranked tied for ninth and tied for 66th in the nation with 7.8 tackles per game. He had 94 tackles on the year.

Henderson ranked No. 17 in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 10, ranking No. 2 among defensive backs in that category in the conference.

Henderson played every defensive snap in eight games for the Spartans in 2021.

Henderson has earned four letters at Michigan State. He is opting to accept a fifth season of eligibilty via the NCAA COVID waiver.