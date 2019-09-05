EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s defense will face one of the most experienced, cerebral mid-major quarterbacks in the country on Saturday.

Western Michigan’s Jon Wassink is regarded by his coaches as a coordinator on the field, a player with the ability to get into the most favorable play possible during pre-snap. Wassink (6-2, 208, Grand Rapids) will need to tap into every bit of his mental and physical talents in order to navigate the Broncos’ offense against a red-hot Michigan State defense.

Wassink was a crisp, deadly 20-of-25 for 368 yards last week with five touchdowns and no interceptions in a 48-13 victory over an overmatched FCS opponent, Monmouth.

Michigan State put forth the best defensive effort of any team in the country last week, holding Tulsa to -72 net yards rushing, an Michigan State school record.

Wassink is a classic, accurate passer, showing good touch on deep corner routes and sharp location on intermediate throws. Whether or not he has time to throw against Michigan State, while likely getting little help from the run game is the biggest question for him and the Broncos’ offense heading into Saturday’s game at Spartan Stadium (7:30 p.m.).

“We have to be smart with the passing game, understand where we want to go with the ball and when we’re going to take our chances,” Western Michigan coach Tim Lester said earlier this week.

He feels he has the right type of quarterback for the mission.

“He is a co-offensive coordinator of what we’re doing,” Lester said. “When I took over, he was sitting in the room with us, talking through the things and why we do things.”

Many programs ask the quarterback to look to the sideline for pre-snap scans and play calls. Western Michigan used to do that, but now Lester is comfortable leaving it up to Wassink.