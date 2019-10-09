EAST LANSING - Freshman Brandon Wright was promoted from the scout team to the playing group during Tuesday’s practice, as a result of La’Darius Jefferson’s decision to enter the transfer portal.

Jefferson had been splitting No. 2 duty with true freshman Anthony Williams behind starter Elijah Collins over the past two weeks, since former starting running back Connor Heyward announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

Now, offensive coordinator and running backs coach Brad Salem is without his two most experienced running backs.

“You kind of don’t know the day and age you’re in,” Salem said. “But we wish those guys the best and you just have to deal with your situation here and who’s here and the guys that are here have to rise up and play. We have a game this weekend so we have to figure out who the other backs are.”

Collins, a redshirt freshman from Detroit Jesuit High School, has rushed for 476 yards, averaging 79.3 per game and 5.3 per carry.

Williams has flashed game-breaking quickness in practices and scrimmages but has yet to get loose in a game. He has gained 50 yards on 19 carries (2.6 per attempt), with a long of 17 early in the season.

“His role is going to have to grow,” Salem said. “He’s had a little bit of opportunity but he has the skill set. He has continued to grow as a running back.

“You get a lead back and a guy rolling, so you’re looking at, ‘Do I put him in and take Elijah off?’ So there are certain situational things he can do. It’s just hard to take Elijah off the field.”

And that’s what led to Heyward and Jefferson leaving, one year after they were ahead of Collins on the depth chart.

“You can’t prepare for it, you just have to adjust to what the situation is,” Salem said. “Everything effects kids and people and humans, but they were good today. They were ready to go, and opportunities present themselves in front of them now. You’ve got to the two guys you’ve been working with us this year, so we just have to have answers if something came up.”

Wright joins them as the No. 3 option. Is he ready?

“He is going to have to be,” Salem said. “He had a good day today, just throwing him in there and see what he can do.

“(He’s) a big back that has a skill set to run the football. Continuing to grow in knowledge of the game.

“When you go through fall camp you get your reps in the system and learning signals and those type of things. The last couple of weeks you throw him on scout team because of numbers and reps and who is going to play. Now it becomes different with some urgency.

“Brandon’s been with us, in and out, and doing some scout team. But (he’s) a guy that’s been through fall camp and understands the offense.”

If Wright plays four games or fewer this year, he could contribute to the team in the second half of the season and still retain redshirt status. Salem said the coaches aren’t concerned about that, or keeping Wright and Williams in different classes.

“You aren’t worried about class right now,” Salem said. “You’re worried about running backs and Saturday against Wisconsin.”

Collins redshirt last year, partly because he wasn’t as reliable in pass protection as his classmate, Jefferson.

Now, Michigan State has an all-freshman group of tailback candidates, to go along with junior walk-on Alante Thomas.

“I think there’s got to be a simpleness to the coaching, to the plan,” Salem said. “They have a very good understanding of football. They have a high football I.Q. The guys have been with us - Anthony through the spring and Brandon was still learning through fall camp, but Elijah has emerged as a top back and really is doing a nice job as a starter.”

Weston Bridges moved from tailback to wide receiver after spring practice. He played in six games last year and had 16 carries for 53 yards (3.3 per attempt).

Bridges (5-11, 208, Akron, Ohio) carried the ball eight times for 36 yards at Maryland. He had six rushes for 18 yards against Central Michigan.

“He’s a receiver right now,” Salem said.

Has there been talk about moving him back to tailback?

“We talk about everything,” Salem said.