Walker calls Heisman hype 'blessing' on Jim Rome Show

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III leads the nation in per-game rushing average (152.2) and ranks among the Top 10 in the FBS in seven different offensive categories, including yards after contact, rushing touchdowns, and yards per carry.

That production has vaulted Walker, a Wake Forest transfer, into Heisman Trophy conversation. And the buzz surrounding Walker’s Heisman campaign has begun bloom, coming off of his second 200-yard plus rushing game in Big Ten play in a 31-13 win over Rutgers. That win over Rutgers included an imagination capturing 94-yard touchdown run that has only fueled the Heisman hype.

Walker was asked about that long run on Wednesday when he was a guest on the nationally syndicated Jim Rome Show.

“At the beginning of the play, our offensive line did a great job and made it much easier,” Walker said. “I had a huge hole, so that’s when I took it to the sideline on left side. I saw the linebacker, and Speedy (Nailor) had a block on the edge. He did a good job with his guy and then I had a chance to go one on one with the safety, and just made a move. I just saw green grass from there.”

Against Rutgers, Walker was critical part of a Michigan State offense, which had a 300-yard passer, a 200-yard rusher, and a 200-yard receiver in the same game for just the fifth time in FBS history.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Walker, who has 129 carries for 912 yards with nine rushing touchdowns and 10 total touchdowns. “We’ve got so many playmakers on our team. Speedy had an excellent game. J-Reed, he’s a playmaker and Payton Thorne does everything. He’s a great leader. We have a very explosive offense, and it makes things a lot easier.”

Walker has embraced the Heisman hype while focusing on team goals.

“It’s super exciting, a blessing to be honest to be in this position of even being a Heisman (candidate),” Walker said. “That has always been a dream of mine even in high school. I’d see Heisman winners and I’d put myself in that position and visualize it. I believe if I was to win a Heisman, I don’t know what I’d do. I’d be so excited.”

Walker was asked about being lightly recruited as high school senior and signing with Wake Forest as a two-star prospect with just one Power 5 offer.

“Honestly, it was hard,” Walker said. “In high school I felt like I was overlooked a lot of the time. A lot of schools would talk to me but never offer me. At one point in high school I started to doubt myself because a lot of schools didn’t really want to talk to me, so when I ended up getting my only Power 5 offer at Wake, a took my chance.”

Walker was asked about his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal following his sophomore season.

“It was hard because I was at a school where I knew everything about, and I was thinking of leaving,” Walker said. “I didn’t know if I was leaving into something that would fit me. I didn’t really know, and I didn’t really know much about the transfer portal in general. When I entered the portal, different schools were talking to me.”

Michigan State reached out to Walker, who talked to offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic, offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, and running backs coach Will Peagler over Zoom. After experiencing a virtual visit over Zoom, Walker spoke with head coach Mel Tucker.

“He told me everything about the culture here, and I loved his plan,” Walker said. “I felt like that was the best fit for me, and that’s when I decided to commit.”

Walker credits some of his success to his teammates who welcomed him into the program from the moment he set foot on campus last January.

“They took me in like I was already one of them,” Walker said. “They didn’t treat me like I was competition or none of that. That was real helpful.”

Former running back Connor Heyward, now a tight end, took it upon himself to show Walker the ropes.

“He moved to tight end, but still now he helps me with plays,” Walker said. “If I need some help, he tells me where to hit the hole and things like that. Having my brothers help me made it much easier to come in, and that just shows how great the culture is.”

At 6-0 and ranked in the Top 10 for the first time this season, energy is high for Michigan State as it prepares for a tricky road test at Indiana, which is coming into this game after a bye week.

“It’s great, we’ve got high energy here,” Walker said. “Every practice is intense. We know that we have to keep going and stay focused on our goals.”

Walker credits Tucker for keeping the team focused and moving forward.

“It’s been amazing,” said Walker when asked what it was like to play for Tucker. “We’ve been having a successful season, but he makes sure no one gets satisfied. I believe that’s real important for us as a team, to keep going and stay focused. I also like the fact that he coaches us hard no matter who it is. If you make a mistake or do something wrong, he’s not afraid to coach you up or critique you and help you be a better player.”

Walker credits his parents for being the support network needed to keep him grounded as well as help him develop a strong belief in himself.

“God and my family is my why,” Walker said. “Having both of my parents in my life is a blessing and I am very grateful for it. I don’t take it for granted because I know that a lot of people around the world don’t have both of their parents. I am able to talk to them every day about anything, it means so much to me.”