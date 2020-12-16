SpartanMag - Warren Mott 2021 DE Tyson Watson finds perfect fit at Michigan State

Watson, a towering Defensive End from Warren, Michigan committed to Michigan State back in April and got to put the pen on the paper this afternoon.

"I'm so happy to finally do it," says Watson. "I couldn't have done any of this without my parents, they took me on so many visits and always pushed me to be better I really owe them everything and can't wait to make them proud."

Watson is an intriguing prospect standing at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds and he's every bit of that in person which made him attractive to college coaches.

"The coaches always told me how much they like me because I can play inside on the defensive line and outside, they also think I'm a beast on the field."

A beast he was this year for Warren Mott, he led them to a Division 2 District Championship and was set for a regional matchup with Warren De La Salle before the season was ultimately cancelled due to COVID-19.

"The coaches have seen my senior year film and they like my improvement of my speed off the ball and how much stronger I've gotten."

Watson also got a lot more physical this fall with his play on the field which is something I noticed as well as the coaches.

"That's something I definitely worked on, I love hitting people and being physical."



Watson said he never waivered in his recruiting process since he committed to Michigan State.

"There were some schools before I committed to Michigan State such as Iowa, Iowa State, Purdue and some others I liked but I always loved Michigan State and I can't wait to be a Spartan."

Watson says him and his future teammates at Michigan State are all pretty close and even have a group chat for all the commits going.

"I'm pretty close with Ethan Boyd but I'm pretty cool with everyone committed, we're going to be a family when we get there and we're going to work."

Watson will not enroll early at Michigan State due to complications with his High School and instead will arrive next summer.

Watson is the 6th highest ranked recruit in the 2021 class for Michigan State.



