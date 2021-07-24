Tucker: Transfers welcomed by teammates, talent level is rising
Indianapolis - No one doubts that Michigan State improved it talent pool during the off-season with head coach Mel Tucker’s mining of the transfer portal.Now, a frequent question Tucker is fielding...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news