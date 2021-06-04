Big Rapids, Mich. - The chore of recruiting?

Check that.

Make that the joy of recruiting.

At least it is for Mel Tucker.

Michigan State’s second-year head coach hit the recruiting road for the first time in his tenure as the Spartans’ head man as he attended the Ferris State Showcase on Thursday. He did it with a smile on his face.

“It feels great to be back out, being around the players, being around the high school coaches, and some of the other college coaches,” said Tucker, who exchanged dozens of hugs with colleagues and well-wishers at the event. “We haven’t had this in a long time so it’s a great feeling, great camaraderie and really great energy and enthusiasm.”