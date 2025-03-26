Tre Holloman, on MSU's prep for Sweet 16: "We're trying to win at all cost"

They know that the next game has the opportunity to be their last, and are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that isn't the case.

"I just think we aren't ready to go home, to stop playing, to stop coming to practice," said Tre Holloman. "We're trying to win at all cost."

Preparation for the players, however, requires hard work and focus. These Spartans don't take the extra days, practices and film sessions for granted.

For fans of the Michigan State basketball team, preparation for the Sweet 16 involves doing anything to pass the time until Friday nights tip-off versus Ole Miss.

"I think we were battled tested early, Kansas, Memphis was tough, we went to LA and we got smacked there; so I think we're ready," said Holloman.

The lessons learned, the battles fought - it has all culminated in a week of prep that will define their season. Reach a Final Four and write yourself in Spartan lore.

Tom Izzo often says that a trip to a Final Four will provide a lifetime of memories not only for his players, but for their kids and grandkids as well.

Final Fours aren't the only thing that define basketball seasons in East Lansing, but reaching the 9th such under Tom Izzo would put this year's team on a tier along the very best during Izzo's 27-year tenure.

While playing for a Final Four is the goal this weekend, there is still something to be said about being one of the last 16 teams remaining. There are 348 teams not participating this weekend, wishing they could be a part of that group, many of which are storied programs and blue bloods.

"It's a blessing, man," shared Holloman. "You know if you are still playing right now than you are obviously doing something right. So I guess we are doing something right."

As long as there is still a game in front of these Spartans, you can bet they will be doing everything in their power to keep this season going. They've fought through numerous double digit deficits all season long - in the regular season and in the post-season - and have found ways to win.

"So, you know we don't get down, we fight till the till the end," Holloman continued. "I mean the game is 40 minutes. It isn't five minutes, ten minutes, 15 minutes. So, you know, we're just trying to play till zeros (remain on the clock)."