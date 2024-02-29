“I don’t think that much less of my team,” Izzo said after practice on Wednesday. “I don’t think we can’t accomplish some things. I think you keep digging yourself a hole and you gotta dig your way out of it. If I knew why, I would fix it. We practice not like a team that has given up. We’re looking forward to moving forward.”

Despite the two losses that have the fanbase questioning Tom Izzo , he remains steady with his belief in his team.

There’s no doubt that Michigan State’s February schedule was more on the favorable side, yet the Spartans finished the month 4-3 with back-to-back home losses against Iowa and Ohio State .

At a point when it seemed like Michigan State should be hitting its stride, the Spartans have suffered multiple losses as big favorites inside the Breslin Center.

True freshman and former five-star recruit Xavier Booker started his first career game on Sunday against Ohio State in place of Mady Sissoko. Booker played 12 minutes in the first half and he recorded five points, two rebounds and two blocks.

In the second half, Booker saw the floor for a mere five minutes. He started the second half on the court, got subbed out at the 15:10 mark and never returned to the game. While Booker had several defensive lapses, he finished with seven points, three boards, three blocks and the highest plus-minus on the team by a significant margin (+11).

After the Ohio State game Sunday, Izzo stood behind his decision to not play Booker for the remaining 15 minutes of the game, citing that he didn’t think Booker was “as available to do things as some of our veterans.” Izzo also said that it was a coaching decision to keep him out of the game.

Izzo stood behind his words and decision after practice on Wednesday.

“I think Booker did some really good things," Izzo said. "I’m absolutely in love with what he did. I told you then why. We just felt like our veterans down the stretch. We felt like our rebounding we were getting hurt. I appreciate all the armchair people. I really do, including (the media), but there’s a reason. I didn’t forget how to coach, contrary to what most of our (alums) feel right now. I’m gonna do the same thing I always (do). I’ll tell you this. In not one ounce of a night do I worry about how I’ve dealt with Booker.

“I just told him there, when the season’s over, I’m going after him like I never have, and he laughed," Izzo continued. "And he said, ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘Because you made a couple moves tonight that you wouldn’t have come within 20 feet of going to the basket three weeks ago.' He just wasn’t ready. Now, it’s easy to say, ‘Well, if you play him, he gets ready.’ Well, I’ll be the football guy that I am. Some quarterbacks get better as you play them and some get deep-sixed and never come back because they get ruined because they’re not ready. Am I disappointed on how a couple of our bigs played compared to what I thought from last year? Well of course. Am I disappointed that (Jaxon Kohler) got hurt? I am. But it’s not as easy to make some of the adjustments (as you might) think. One (big man) would be better maybe offensively but not defensively. We’re already not getting to the free-throw line enough.”

Juggling the strengths and weaknesses of the different bigs is something that Izzo has had to deal with all season. Some guys, like Booker, are better scorers while others are better on the defensive end.

“It’s very difficult and some of it is they didn’t play as well as I’d expect,” Izzo said about dealing with the differing strengths and weaknesses of the big men. “And there’s been reasons, injuries, family situations. There’s reasons that the general public has no clue of and I understand that. As far as Book (Booker) … I feel great because I’m interested in Book in the big picture. And the kid has made great progress and he’s making great progress. And I’ve even got to make some decisions now on some things. I gotta make sure that he keeps progressing upward. I mean that’s my choice — coach’s decision.”

On Saturday night, Booker and the rest of Michigan State’s bigs face arguably their toughest challenge of the season when the Spartans travel to Purdue.

“Book has had a couple of great weeks,” Izzo added. “I tell him, ‘You’re going to learn what physicality is.’ ... This is a physical team, it’s not just [Zach] Edey. That’ll be good for Book to see what it’s like. I know one thing, he’s a lot more ready for it now, than he was three weeks ago.”