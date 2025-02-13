Tom Izzo, MSU players are avoiding distractions prior to playing Illinois

Tuesday’s game against Indiana was supposed to be the calm before the storm. Tom Izzo would break Bob Knight’s Big Ten wins record and No. 11 Michigan State would be able to turn their attention to dealing with the upcoming gauntlet of a schedule.

Instead, MSU was stumped by IU's zone defense and dropped what was probably its easiest (at least on paper) regular season game left. Izzo remains tied with Knight at 353 conference wins, and the treacherous final stretch has arrived, starting with a big road game Saturday night against Illinois on Fox.

“After looking at the film — I took responsibility that night (against Indiana) — I take more responsibility (today),” Izzo said Thursday after practice. “(Indiana) played 4% zone (defense) the whole year, they played 90% after we went up 20-8, they adjusted."

Izzo blamed himself.

“We adjusted, but we didn’t adjust good enough, and that falls on me," he said. "And I’m the first, at least behind the scenes, to blame a player for something if they didn’t do it, but I also think my job is to put players in a position to be successful - and we fell a little short on that.”

As for how Izzo and his team might look against a zone defense going forward, the coaching staff has certainly seemed to have addressed it.