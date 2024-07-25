Three former Michigan State athletes will represent their countries on the world stage this summer at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 2024 Paris Olympics officially begin with the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 and it concludes with the closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11. This will be the first Olympics hosted in the French capital since 1924.

The track & field events, including the decathlon, will mostly take place at the Stade de France. That’s where Heath Baldwin will be on Aug. 2-3.

Baldwin qualified for the Olympics after winning the U.S. Olympic Team Trials last month in Eugene. He will represent the stars and stripes in Paris as a result.

The decathlon is a grueling two-day event that tests athletes’ physical and mental strength as well as their endurance. Athletes compete in 10 different events over the course of two days – 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400m, 100m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw, and 1500m. Point totals are assigned based on performance in each event and are added up to determine a winner.

At the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Baldwin recorded a personal best score of 8625 to make his first Olympic team. His previous personal best was 8470.

Baldwin will be joined by fellow American decathletes Zach Ziemek and Harrison Williams in Paris.

For more on Baldwin’s journey to Paris, click here.

For an inside look at Baldwin's preparations for the Olympics and his medal chances, click here.

Decathlon schedule (All times ET)

Friday, Aug. 2

4:05 a.m.: 100m

4:55 a.m.: Long Jump

6:15 a.m.: Shot Put

12:00 p.m.: High Jump

2:50 p.m.: 400m

Saturday, Aug. 3

4:05 a.m.: 110m Hurdles

4:55 a.m.: Discus Throw

7:40 a.m.: Pole Vault

1:10 p.m.: Javelin Throw

3:45 p.m.: 1500m