Three former Michigan State Spartans to compete in Paris Olympics
Three former Michigan State athletes will represent their countries on the world stage this summer at the Olympic Games in Paris.
The 2024 Paris Olympics officially begin with the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 and it concludes with the closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11. This will be the first Olympics hosted in the French capital since 1924.
The track & field events, including the decathlon, will mostly take place at the Stade de France. That’s where Heath Baldwin will be on Aug. 2-3.
Baldwin qualified for the Olympics after winning the U.S. Olympic Team Trials last month in Eugene. He will represent the stars and stripes in Paris as a result.
The decathlon is a grueling two-day event that tests athletes’ physical and mental strength as well as their endurance. Athletes compete in 10 different events over the course of two days – 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400m, 100m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw, and 1500m. Point totals are assigned based on performance in each event and are added up to determine a winner.
At the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Baldwin recorded a personal best score of 8625 to make his first Olympic team. His previous personal best was 8470.
Baldwin will be joined by fellow American decathletes Zach Ziemek and Harrison Williams in Paris.
Decathlon schedule (All times ET)
Friday, Aug. 2
4:05 a.m.: 100m
4:55 a.m.: Long Jump
6:15 a.m.: Shot Put
12:00 p.m.: High Jump
2:50 p.m.: 400m
Saturday, Aug. 3
4:05 a.m.: 110m Hurdles
4:55 a.m.: Discus Throw
7:40 a.m.: Pole Vault
1:10 p.m.: Javelin Throw
3:45 p.m.: 1500m
Former Spartan Tori Franklin is now a two-time Olympian. Franklin finished in third place in the triple jump at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials with a mark of 13.72 meters. However, she did not reach the Olympic standard of 14.55 meters.
U.S. track & field athletes qualify to the Olympics if they finish top three in their event at the trials and have the Olympic standard. If athletes don’t obtain the Olympic standard but make the top three in their event at trials, they can still make the Olympic team if their world ranking is good enough.
Fortunately for Franklin, her world ranking qualified her for her second Olympic team. She will be representing the stars and stripes and will look to improve on her 25th place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Women’s Triple Jump Schedule (All times ET)
Friday, Aug. 2
12:15 p.m.: Qualification
Saturday, Aug. 3
2:20 p.m.: Final
Earlier this month, former Michigan State women’s basketball guard Shay Colley was named to her second Olympic team for Canada.
Colley spent three seasons with Michigan State. In her junior season, she led the Spartans in rebounding. Colley averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in her Michigan State career. Colley currently plays professional basketball in France.
Canada was drawn into Group B with host nation France, Australia and Nigeria. If the Canadians finish in the top two in Group B or are one of the top two third placed finishers, they will advance to the quarterfinals.
Canada Women’s Basketball Schedule
Monday, July 29
11:15 a.m.: vs. France
Thursday, Aug. 1
7:30 a.m.: vs. Australia
Sunday, Aug. 4
7:30 a.m.: vs. Nigeria
Wednesday Aug. 7
Time TBD: Quarterfinal
Friday, Aug. 9
Time TBD: Semifinal
Sunday, Aug. 11
Time TBD: Medal Games
Spartans Illustrated will have continuing coverage of these athletes as the Paris Olympics roll on.
