Thorne, Russo looking to move Michigan State offense forward
EAST LANSING – Sophomore Payton Thorne and senior transfer Anthony Russo (Temple) closed out spring football neck and neck in a heated competition for the role of starting quarterback at Michigan S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news