The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Michigan State basketball review, with Will Tieman

in other news
Week 10 Visitors: Indiana vs. Michigan State
Head over to the Spartans Illustrated Message Board to see which prospects are visiting MSU for the Indiana game.
Spartans Illustrated Staff Picks: Indiana vs. Michigan State
After a tough loss to Michigan last week, Michigan State will return home looking to rebound against Indiana.
Michigan State offer 'standing out' for 2026 OLB Braxton Lindsey
Class of 2026 outside linebacker Braxton Lindsey reflects on his recent offer from Michigan State.
MSU's Keith Bhonapha, Aidan Chiles and Jack Velling look forward to Indiana
MSU's Keith Bhonapha, Aidan Chiles and Jack Velling discuss moving forward to Indiana after the loss to Michigan.
Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice, Week 10: Masquerade
This week will provide more data on who Michigan State really is behind the mask.
Tired of just football talk?
Well it’s officially TIME FOR BASKETBALL BABY!
Join Jonah and Abby for this bonus episode as they preview the upcoming hoops season and what to expect from this year’s team. Then, THE voice of Michigan State basketball, Will Tieman, joins the show!
Tieman talks about his 28 years on the broadcast, ranging from his favorite calls, to the origins (and near demise) of “He got it!” - to what he sees in this year’s team.
You don’t want to miss this!
Watch:
Listen on Spotify
Check out our Link Tree to find out all the ways you can listen and support the podcast!