Published Nov 3, 2024
The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Michigan State basketball review, with Will Tieman
Jonah and Abby Wilson
Podcasters

Tired of just football talk?

Well it’s officially TIME FOR BASKETBALL BABY!

Join Jonah and Abby for this bonus episode as they preview the upcoming hoops season and what to expect from this year’s team. Then, THE voice of Michigan State basketball, Will Tieman, joins the show!

Tieman talks about his 28 years on the broadcast, ranging from his favorite calls, to the origins (and near demise) of “He got it!” - to what he sees in this year’s team.

You don’t want to miss this!

Watch:

Listen on Spotify

Check out our Link Tree to find out all the ways you can listen and support the podcast!

