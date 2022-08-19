The 3-2-1, from August camp

East Lansing, Mich. - Three things we learned at August camp press sessions this week, two questions and one prediction:

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Noah Kim has risen to become the No. 2 QB.

Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson says it's not a done deal, but Kim is No. 2 right now, heading into this week's scrimmage.





2. Tyler Hunt is coming on strong at TE.

We know he's about 10 pounds heavier. We know he is enthused about returning for his sixth year. We also know that Daniel Barker is a proven newcomer and Maliq Carr packs potential. But, based on what Johnson said today, do NOT assume that we have seen Hunt at his best.

Johnson was emphatic about Hunt' progress.

“We didn’t have Tyler Hunt during spring ball but he has been phenomenal for us,” Johnson said. “He is playing at a very, very high level.”





3. In speaking with Angelo Grose today, I'm hearing that the second-string safeties (behind Grose and Xavier Henderson) are true freshman Jaden Mangham and walk-on redshirt freshman Khalil Majeed.

Henderson has been talking-up Majeed for more than a year. Right now, it sounds like the smart, quick, hard-hitting Majeed continues to turn heads.

Majeed is a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from Moorestown, N.J. He attended Suffield (Conn.) Academy.

He didn't high school play football as a junior, due to a lacrosse injury. And he didn't play as a senior, due to COVID cancellation of the season.

After redshirting last year, he hasn't been seen on a football field for an actual game since his sophomore year of high school in 2018. Whatever he showed on film as a sophomore, it was enough to earn a preferred walk-on invitation from Harlon Barnett.

And Majeed has been sticking since then. He apparently is just ahead of Tate Hallock, AJ Kirk and Kendell Brooks.





TWO QUESTIONS:

1. Who will be MSU's lead kickoff returner?

Last year it was Jayden Reed, with 16 attempts (and a long of 41 yards). Jalen Nailor had five returns, with a long of 20 yards. Montorie Foster had five attempts, with a long of 22.

First of all, kickoff return has become an overrated element of the game. Michigan State had only 26 attempts last year, fewer than three a game. Opting for the fair catch has become the norm.

But for occasions when Michigan State does attempt a return, who is going to be the lead man? I suspect, due to load management, they might want to opt away from Reed.

We haven't heard much from Foster this month, so I'm not sure of his availability.

I wonder about Terry Lockett and Justin White, a former Division II All-America kick returner at Colorado Mesa. White is a walk-on defensive back who is knocking on the door for a role as a second-string nickel back.





2. Who will emerge as the fourth defensive tackle?

We know Jacob Slade and Simeon Barrow are the top tag team at DT. We know Maverick Hansen is a proven guy off the bench. But Jalen Hunt and Deshaun Mallory have good ability behind them. Mallory lost some power when he lost all that weight last year. What will he look like this year? Hunt briefly had some loud moments last year, but can he harness it and become a consistent impact player? Michigan State has the capacity to produce a quality four-man rotation at DT, but only three have proven themselves on a consistent basis up until now.





ONE PREDICTION:

1. Impact true freshman of the year? Zion Young is making some noise, but give me WR Germie Bernard.