Tanner Miller and Nate Carter ready for 'four-quarter fight' against BC

Michigan State dominated all four quarters, expectedly so, against Prairie View A&M this past weekend.

While the Spartans are now 3-0, unfortunately, the injury concerns now loom larger than they did after the victory over Maryland. The offensive line and defensive secondary are already stretched thin. The wider receivers group is also dealign with injuries.

The Spartans have had to shake up the offensive line a bit, adding new faces next to the right of center Tanner Miller, one of MSU's three captains on offense. Miller spoke earlier this week about the injuries in the trenches, Michigan State's upcoming matchup with Boston College this weekend and more.

Miller calmly mentions that he “just tries to give the best advice” to the new faces on the offensive line.

“I just try to make sure that they are squared away and ready to go on Saturday," Miller said about the offensive line contributors. Thankfully, we have (Dallas) Fincher, who has played some reps these past two games. He kind of has a feel for it, and knows it, so I feel like we are in a good spot.”

The possibility of moving around pieces along the offensive line, including moving Miller to guard, has been discussed, but Miller says that he “hasn’t taken any reps at guard since the spring." Earlier this week, head coach Jonathan Smith mentioned there is currently no plan to move Miller away from the center spot.

According to Miller, Fincher — who has now played in 12 career games, including two starts at center last year against Central Michigan, and Penn State — will be valuable moving forward. With fellow interior offensive lineman Kristian Phillips and Gavin Broscious expected to miss the rest of the 2024 season, Fincher will likely move into a starting spot at right guard next to Miller moving forward.

“Thankfully, we have Fincher, who played a lot last year," Miller reiterated. "He sort of understands the speed of the game. High-level reps where we need them will win games.”

Shifting the focus to tomorrow’s matchup in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, under the lights, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, Miller appeared confident.

The atmosphere in the Boston area on Saturday night will be “cool,” according to Miller, who mentioned that growing up watching the “Red Bandana Game" was always an impressive spectacle, and he understands the impact.