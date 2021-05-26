SULLIVAN ON STATE: Old Time Rock & Old Time Football (But not too old)

I’m not saying that John U Bacon’s books should be sold in the Judy Blume section of the three bookstores that still exist. All I’m saying is that Jim Brandstatter shouldn’t ever ride in the same elevator as Ginny Sack. The point? I saw where a new guy down the street who, based on his photo, appears to be very tough and appropriately football-mean, threw some shade at State for not having a player selected in the NFL Draft that took place some weeks ago. Separately but relevant in a James Joycean sort of a way - a middle-aged bachelor guy recently moved into the unfinished loft above the garage behind the house next door to me. A couple of days after he had gotten settled, he knocked on my door. I think he used a ball peen hammer to knock. He was wearing cut-off jean shorts and a mesh, royal blue “football” jersey that had “AIN’T NO DUMMY” emblazoned in white across the front and “#1” underneath it with red and Navy blue stripes around the short sleeves. He did not have a t-shirt on underneath the mesh jersey. He was not wearing shoes. He was, however, wearing white tube socks that were pulled up to the upper part of the calf. He introduced himself confidently. “Hey – name’s Ryan Oxburn – everyone just calls me Coach Ox. Just moved in next door and I noticed your hedges over on our border aren’t evenly clipped. You mind getting those taken care of before too long?’ I looked over at the driveway of the home where Coach Ox was shacking up in the unfinished loft above the garage in the back. In the driveway was a mid-sized leisure boat up on a rusty trailer thing, a pretty large Winnebago with a giant DirecTV satellite properly and quite securely affixed to the roof of the rig, and several wheelbarrows (like, eight or ten of them) scattered around with nothing in any of them. I asked Coach Ox about the various yard sale items in his driveway and, without hearing that I had politely asked him if they belonged to him and, if so, when he planned to put those somewhere out of the sight of the neighborhood, he responded to me. Coach Ox said, “Oh, yeah – thanks – I got a lot of cool shit – let me know when you want to go out on the boat and we’ll rock it. Also, let me know when those hedges are gonna be clipped.” With that, he was headed back to his unfinished loft above the garage that was behind the house that was owned by another person. I live in a nice neighborhood where people mind their business and take pride in their homes, yards, and overall vibes. Coach Ox, I’ve since come to learn, was recently asked to leave the house where he had lived with his third wife and three adult stepsons due to being in between opportunities for the last seven years and failing to contribute to the general mission of the household. Last night, Coach Ox threw a party in the driveway with two of his pals. Deep Purple was cranking, a pretty fierce fire with plenty of accompanying smoke was billowing out of one of the wheelbarrows for the purposes of creating ambiance and so forth, and the fellas were playing with a cool frisbee in the yard. Cannabis sativa cigarettes were being smoked – which, at face value, isn’t any big deal to me or other people. But Coach Ox saw a couple of the junior high school aged boys from the neighborhood walking by at different junctures during his……party……and he (loudly) offered some of the ganja to the fellas. The fellas, somewhat sheepishly, said, “Um – thanks for the offer but no thanks – we’re good.” Coach Ox is getting it done so far in the neighborhood – this much is obvious. He’s rocking it hard. He’s a man to be reckoned with and a man to be respected. His bona fides look like this: 2011/2012, defensive line coach, special teams coach, video coordinator – Maine Maritime Academy. 2013, outside linebackers coach – Amherst College. 2014, assistant special teams coordinator - St Norbert College. 2015, Defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach/video coordinator – St Norbert College. In the years between these career development experiences and now, Coach Ox bounced around as a postgame grading assistant of some sort for Dan Mullen at Old Miss State and then he did some more things for Dan Mullen at Florida that included running the opponent's offensive scout team and being responsible for weekly scouting reports on the opponent's run game and pass protection. Kudos to Coach Ox for working hard, fighting through some initial challenging circumstances and ending up in the neighborhood where I live with other families who have worked for decades to raise their families in this type of environment. One might think that Coach Ox demonstrated a hint of ignorance combined with arrogance when he strolled over, knocked on my door and told me to get my hedges properly clipped as his boat and Winnebago sat in the driveway about 100 feet from my front door. I choose to embrace Coach Ox and all that he offers for our neighborhood. Who knows what might appear in his driveway within the next year or two? A fully operational Wallenda-like trapeze apparatus for the purposes of teaching all of the children of the neighborhood how to become great trapeze artists (for a reasonable price)? A carnival set-up in the front yard and extending out into the sidewalk and street with mini-roller coasters and a choo-choo train and a series of milk-bottle-toppling games for the children to enjoy (for a reasonable price)? Maybe a dozen batting cages (each bought on consignment from a different internet vendor) temporarily put out into the front yard, again, for the purposes of helping the children learn how to rock it at the plate (for a reasonable price)? Coach Ox might not be all that familiar with the ways and traditions of the neighborhood but, to his credit, he’s not letting that get in the way of his mission, his brawny mojo, and his fearless commitment to doing what’s been at the foundation of all of his success prior to moving into the neighborhood. As a matter of fact, I’m 100 percent certain that he hasn’t given an ounce of consideration to the possibility that there are pre-existing ways and traditions related to the community that’s been thriving here for over a hundred years. Coach Ox is here to rock this thing. I say, leave him alone and let him rock the crap out of whatever he’s intending to rock. But, Coach Ox’s arrival did get me thinking……..

BUT FIRST - BY THE WAY….

It wasn’t long ago that everyone was wondering if Tyrell Dortch had any eligibility left and if he could play linebacker for State this coming season. However, I’m not gonna get booted from P.T.’s if I point this out to King Swami: Noah Harvey – with a full year to learn and understand gap responsibility within the 4-2-5 scheme. Chase Kline. Tank Brown. Cal Halladay. Cole DeMarzo Ben Vancouver/Van Buren/Van Brandenburg Quavaris Crouch Ma’a Gaoteote. And, since my good pal and associate who is an expert on things, Ferdinand Zhlugue (pronounced just as it’s spelled), gave me the word, we all need to keep an eye on – Carson Casteel. That unit might not look like the 1985 Chicago Bears linebacking crew – but it doesn’t look like it needs to be bolstered by Little-John Flowers or Jaren Hayes or Agim Shabaj. I’ll take these guys. Let’s get these guys out there and let them be Spartan linebackers, huh? Am I supposed to think that these guys can’t handle Hassan Haskins or Danny Hughes or Isaiah Gash or Nico Toberia or Cade McNamara? Bring it on, people.

OKAY – SO WHAT WAS IT THAT COACH OX GOT ME TO THINKING ABOUT??

UMAAers don’t behave and/or live within fickle trends or patterns or temporary strategies. UMAA has a foundational way of doing things. And that foundation is taught, driven, and expected to be adhered to within the operation. It’s all been handed down from generation to generation, decade to decade, era to era, and leadership team to leadership team. It’s part of the reason why UMAA Men are the ones who are always in their positions within the institution. So, let’s give Coach Ox a pass while encouraging him to keep on cranking and rocking it – it’s really not his fault since he’s really just doing what he’s supposed to do. There are different categories of behavioral obligations within UMAA’s machine. Pushing the officially correct notion that UMAA is the winningest program in the history of college football would probably rank as the number one priority. A close second – integrity, integrity, integrity, integrity, integrity, integrity. Not far behind is the notion that UMAA drinks from the Holy Grail of college football due to the “rivalry” with Columbus. And, purposely tucked down near the bottom is the most important behavioral obligation for any UMAAer: State is not a rival, we look down at and laugh at State; State is not a rival, we look down at and laugh at State; State is not a rival, we look down at and laugh at State; State is not a rival, we look down at and laugh at State; State is not a rival. An important element of this last behavioral obligation is to swear allegiance to the strategy whereby no UMAAer will ever say or do anything publicly to acknowledge even the possibility that State is a rival (since State is not a rival). UMAA defeats State 27-20 in 2003 on a rain-soaked afternoon at Spartan Stadium where UMAA’s current head coach cried and wept after his team’s 21-7 victory in 2018. The game’s final play in 2003 is a Jeff Smoker heave into the endzone that falls to the ground and UMAA preserves the win in a weird, ugly, and hard-fought game between two teams ranked in the Top 11 in the nation. Lloyd Carr is immediately asked on the field what it feels like to get out of East Lansing with a win over the rivals: “Well, it was a good Big Ten football game….” That win came during UMAA’s 6-game winning streak over its non-rival rival that featured epic back-to-back overtime battles in 2004 and 2005. UMAA’s 45-37 win in 2004 came after three overtimes and was the result of a dramatic comeback that started when State had a 27-10 lead with seven minutes to play. After that win, Lloyd Carr said, when asked about another classic rivalry battle: “It’s always good for us to win a Big Ten game….” The following season, unranked UMAA benefitted from 11 missed field goals by four different kickers for State and escaped East Lansing with a 34-31 win in a single overtime over the No. 11 Spartans. Carr after the game: “We were confident we’d be able to get this Big Ten win to help us get back on track.” Part of UMAA’s behavioral obligation is to literally never even refer to State by name. If any word that is associated with the East Lansing institution is uttered by a UMAAer, UMAA is acknowledging the institution’s existence. That acknowledgment creeps too close to a recognition of more things that end up leading down a possible path of acknowledging that there is an actual rivalry. Which brings us to the major point of all of this………

FIRST, THOUGH, A COMMERCIAL BREAK FROM OUR SPONSOR, AMERICAN BANDSTAND

So many people (and by “so many people” I am referring to myself) like to make unusual yet appropriate comparisons between college football programs and musical artists. It can be a fun way to subjectively point out issues that might be debatable and turn the points one is attempting to make into being objective rather than subjective. Sort of. The King of Pop For instance, would anyone ever disagree that UMAA is Michael Jackson? The King of Pop sold (and continues to sell) so so so so so many records. Some of the records Jackson put out were even pretty okay. To this day, “Thriller” is an all timer of a record and has to be recognized as such. But is anyone ever going to confuse Michael Jackson with, say, Bob Dylan or Stevie Wonder or Tom Waits or Johnny Cash? Still, Michael Jackson isn’t a musical artist at whom a man or woman should sneeze with regard to his commercial success. As for the all-time “best” rock outfits over the years, it’s impossible to identify one, single troupe as “best.” But there are a handful that are always mentioned right out of the gate when a debate breaks out. Tattoo You Columbus sure has won a hell of a lot of football games, a lot of Big Ten Championships, and a lot of National Championships. And those folks have done it all with a bit of an edge and a snarl and they’ve, perhaps, chosen to eschew some of the norms and mores that the governing bodies of the sport have identified as necessary to adhere to. (** Sullivan's note for UMAA English professors: it is understood that the above sentence concludes with a participle that is dangling. Under normal circumstances, the participle would not dangle. However, a few years ago, the entire UMAA community – including its Board of Regents or whatever it’s called -dangled a whole lot of pious sanctimony out there and directed it State's way when State was in a bit of a mess. UMAA now finds itself in a similar kind of a mess. How about we let the participle dangle and call it even?) Columbus feels, to me, like The Rolling Stones. If Woody hadn’t decided to punch Clemson’s Charlie Bauman in the throat for having the audacity to intercept that pass late in that Gator Bowl, Woody might still be coaching and leading the program with a Keith Richards-esque immortality. America’s Heartland Rocker Is John Mellencamp one of the more underappreciated American rock icons? Yes, he is. Mellencamp isn’t for everyone, to be sure. But if you’re looking for no frills, badass Midwestern American rock that celebrates the simple yet unique ingredients that make up Americana, Mellencamp is your man. And if you aren’t as familiar with his compendium as you should be, once you peruse through his portfolio of work, you’ll realize that he has countless hits that you know every word to and many of those hits are tailgate essentials. Mellencamp, even though he proudly hails from Hoosier country, is all Wisconsin Badger within the context of this little exercise. Not Running on Empty Iowa and Wisconsin are, in many ways, blood brothers and that isn’t just due to the fact that the states are located near each other. The football programs have followed similar paths and the paths have served them well. No Iowa fan is ever going to argue that the Hawkeyes belong in the same discussion as Alabama or Oklahoma (unlike UMAAers who honestly believe their program belongs in that discussion). Yesterday Of course, even though Notre Dame isn’t in the Big Ten, we always seem to have to somehow include them in these discussions and that’s okay with me since Rockne and Leahy – along with all of the good fathers – played such an essential role in State’s development in the early and middle stages of the 20th century. It doesn’t matter what we might think of Notre Dame (we don’t like them). What Notre Dame has done with its full body of work has earned them Beatles status. Admit it (it’s okay to do so) – when you hear a Beatles tune on the radio (if you still listen to a radio), the tune holds up and it doesn’t seem weird that a song written sixty years ago is keeping you tuned to the station on the FM dial. So, where does all of this leave State? Against the Wind Bob Seger is an American badass who doesn’t come immediately to mind by rock fans when they’re first starting to have a discussion about the history of American rock. But if there is a man, woman, or child who doesn’t acknowledge Seger’s place in history and respect this warrior’s longevity, his toughness, his ability to keep on cranking over the ages, his commitment to being exactly who he is and damn the torpedoes if anyone doesn’t like that, I don’t want to have to sit at a table with that man, woman, or child. Do yourself a favor and go to the Bob Seger button on the Spotify machine and let me know when you discover that Bob Seger isn’t a badass.

MICHAEL JACKSON CAN’T HANDLE TRUTH