State of the Program: Offensive Line

East Lansing, Mich. - The most questionable area of Michigan State’s 2021 team, the offensive line, might turn out to be the most surprising unit for the Spartans.





If that proves to be the case, the entire outlook of the season might need to be reconsidered.





Many pundits are picking Michigan State to finish last in the Big Ten East. Most odds makers have Michigan State’s over-under wins total at 4.5.





If you looked at last year’s offensive line play, and the lack of a running game, and questions at quarterback, those predictions are understandable.





But when taking a closer look at the program, there is reason to view the Spartan offensive line as the most underrated part of the team, and potentially a strength.





“We are definitely better than we were last year,” said Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. “There’s no question about that. And I think we’re going to be better everywhere when we talk about the run game - the tight ends, the backs. So that’s going to be huge.”





The Spartans have a whopping nine players on the offensive line with starting experience, when counting Arkansas State transfer Jarrett Horst. That makes for a great source of experience and maturity.





But is it a bad news proposition when considering the Spartans have so many returning players from an offensive line that has struggled for two or three years?





No, says Kapilovic.





“Last year we didn’t have an off-season so there were things they were still learning not only the techniques and the scheme 100 percent, which I think they got that down now, but then all the nuances that come with it - how to react to this blitz or this stunt,” Kapilovic said. “Last year we were just trying to keep everybody from getting COVID and trying to keep everybody together and we just didn’t have the time.”





There is reason to believe the Michigan State offensive line could make the jump from being an ineffective liability to a consistent asset in 2021.





“I think this is going to be a good o-line,” said Kapilovic, who has been o-line coach at Alabama State, Missouri State, Southern Mississippi, North Carolina and Colorado prior to coming to East Lansing with Mel Tucker. “I think we can be a really good o-line. I think we can play physical. If we continue to improve and play with a mentality that it takes, we can be a good offensive line.”