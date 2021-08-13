State of the Program: Offensive Line
East Lansing, Mich. - The most questionable area of Michigan State’s 2021 team, the offensive line, might turn out to be the most surprising unit for the Spartans.
If that proves to be the case, the entire outlook of the season might need to be reconsidered.
Many pundits are picking Michigan State to finish last in the Big Ten East. Most odds makers have Michigan State’s over-under wins total at 4.5.
If you looked at last year’s offensive line play, and the lack of a running game, and questions at quarterback, those predictions are understandable.
But when taking a closer look at the program, there is reason to view the Spartan offensive line as the most underrated part of the team, and potentially a strength.
“We are definitely better than we were last year,” said Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. “There’s no question about that. And I think we’re going to be better everywhere when we talk about the run game - the tight ends, the backs. So that’s going to be huge.”
The Spartans have a whopping nine players on the offensive line with starting experience, when counting Arkansas State transfer Jarrett Horst. That makes for a great source of experience and maturity.
But is it a bad news proposition when considering the Spartans have so many returning players from an offensive line that has struggled for two or three years?
No, says Kapilovic.
“Last year we didn’t have an off-season so there were things they were still learning not only the techniques and the scheme 100 percent, which I think they got that down now, but then all the nuances that come with it - how to react to this blitz or this stunt,” Kapilovic said. “Last year we were just trying to keep everybody from getting COVID and trying to keep everybody together and we just didn’t have the time.”
There is reason to believe the Michigan State offensive line could make the jump from being an ineffective liability to a consistent asset in 2021.
“I think this is going to be a good o-line,” said Kapilovic, who has been o-line coach at Alabama State, Missouri State, Southern Mississippi, North Carolina and Colorado prior to coming to East Lansing with Mel Tucker. “I think we can be a really good o-line. I think we can play physical. If we continue to improve and play with a mentality that it takes, we can be a good offensive line.”
THE OVERVIEW
Horst (6-6, 310, Sr., Middleton, Wis.) looked good in the spring scrimmage and is off to a good start in August camp at left tackle.
Horst’s presence has allowed 2021 left tackle starter A.J. Arcuri (6-7, 320, Sr., Powell, Ohio) to move to right tackle. Arcuri, who holds a degree in packaging, added 20 good pounds, has 12 career starts, and should be an anchor on the right side.
Arcuri’s move to the right side enables Kevin Jarvis (6-6, 325, Sr., Chicago) to move back inside to right guard. He played right tackle last year with mixed results.
Jarvis was honorable mention All-Big Ten as a true freshman in 2017 at offensive guard. He battled injuries in 2018 and ’19. Now he’s back to his natural position and seems primed for a strong year.
The first of two August scrimmages on Saturday will help determine if the lineup remains with Horst and Arcuri at the tackles and Jarvis at guard.
“Right now that’s going into camp as a starting point,” Kapilovic said. “Both of those guys can play on both sides. Jarvis can play inside and outside. At the end of the day you’re really looking for that combination of the best five. So Jarvis gives us some flexibility with that. With those tackles being able to play both sides, that also adds flexibility. And it also increases your competition.”
Sixth-year senior Matt Allen is back at center after graduating with a degree in food industry management. He started the season opener last year, and struggled in a loss to Rutgers. He sat out the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury.
Kapilovic and Tucker wanted him back in 2021 as a super senior. Allen (6-3, 315, Sr., Hinsdale, Ill.) is 15 pounds heavier, looks more manly and is serious about unfinished business.
He is a nose ahead of Nick Samac (6-4, 310, Jr., Mentor, Ohio) at center.
“Allen and Samac are in a really good battle,” Kapilovic said.
Allen has 17 career starts. Samac has 10 career starts, all when Allen has been injured.
“They both have their strengths and things they’re working on,” Kapilovic said. “Matt is more of a veteran. Nick had a year under his belt and played a little bit the year before but Matt’s been around for a long time.
“I like where Matt’s at right now mentally. He’s doing some really good things. Physically, he’s working on that.
“Nick is very athletic. For Nick, getting that confidence and understanding what he’s seeing kind of like Matt is, that's what he needs. That’s where we’re at.
“I expect that to be a really good competition and it may go through the year.”
The end result should be quality, dependable performances at the center position. Those two players have been functional in the past when healthy. They will be expected to take it up a notch this year, and figure to be equipped to do it.
J.D. Duplain (6-4, 305, Jr., Strongsville, Ohio) has 10 career starts, including five as a true freshman two years ago, and starts in the last five games of 2021.
Duplain is backed up by former walk-on Blake Bueter (6-4, 320, Sr., Howell, Mich.), who has 11 career starts.
Matt Carrick is backing up Jarvis at right guard. Carrick (6-5, 325, Sr., Perry, Ohio) has 18 career starts.
All of those starts by multiple players has been due to widespread injuries in the past. But Michigan State finished last year with the same starting offensive line for five straight game. Now there’s a feeling within the program that there are strong minds and strong bodies within this mature offensive front and they are poised to deliver a bang in 2021.
“I’m hoping with the group we have and some of the veterans we have we’ll be able to rotate some guys in this season,” Kapilovic said. “They don’t always like that, but if you are going to play 40 snaps instead of 70, you can play at a high level for 40 snaps and that’s a plus for all of us.
“There is going to be competition throughout the year. There are going to be guys that split the snaps all year.
“You would love to be able to play more than five guys if it’s warranted. So if you have a back-up that’s even, you want to be able to play both of those guys. That’s going to make guys practice harder, also.
“If there’s a little bit of a dropoff, maybe it’s 60-40 or 70-30. But if there is a major dropoff, you’re going to play the starter and ride him.”
THE PHILOSOPHY
Kapilovic’s offensive lines have been varied in their attack, with physicality and precision via inside and outside zone, along with powerful gap schemes. Two years ago, he took an inexperienced o-line in his lone season at Colorado and developed a unit that minimized mistakes, played with cohesion and operated with quickness and physicality. The line helped Colorado rank No. 5 in the Pac-12 in rushing offense at 150 yards per game.
Kapilovic and Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson are entering their third year of working together.
“Jay and I are on the same page and we both believe in the zone game, inside and outside,” Kapilovic said. “But I think you have to change up the scheme, so it’s good to have some gap and some man schemes, just so they’re not seeing the same thing over and over, it gives them (the opponent) more things to work on.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news