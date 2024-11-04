Start time announced for Michigan State at Illinois

(Photo by Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

Michigan State will be on the road in Week 12 when it returns to action following a bye this weekend. The Spartans head to Champaign to take on Illinois with just three games left on the schedule and two wins still needed for clinching bowl eligibility. Game time for the Nov. 16 matchup was announced Monday afternoon for 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. local). The matchup will be broadcast on FS1. This year's game will mark the 49th all-time meeting between the two programs with MSU looking for its 14th victory in the past 17 games against the Illini. Overall, MSU leads the all-time series 27-19-2 and holds a 14-10-1 advantage in Champaign. The game will mark the second straight in the series at Memorial Stadium with the Spartans besting then No. 16 Illinois in 2022 in a 23-15 road upset.

The Spartans are coming off a tough loss to then No. 13 Indiana in Week 10. MSU will get Week 11 off for its second bye of the season before facing the Illini next week. Meanwhile, Illinois is also off this week after falling to Minnesota at home in a 25-17 loss over the past weekend. The loss dropped the Illini out of the polls after entering the matchup ranked No. 24 in the AP. Illinois sits at 6-3 overall on the year and is 3-3 in the Big Ten presently.

