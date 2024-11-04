Advertisement

Michigan State's availability report for today's game against Indiana.

 • Brendan Moore
The class of 2025, 2026, 2027 are all represented this weekend in East Lansing. Here a few of the interesting visitors.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
MSU DB coach Blue Adams, LBs Darius Snow and Jordan Hall, and DL Alex VanSumeren preview Indiana

 • Evan Bartlett
Saturday afternoon, the Spartans and Hoosiers will square off in the battle for the Old Brass Spittoon.

 • Kyle Luce
Head over to the Spartans Illustrated Message Board to see which prospects are visiting MSU for the Indiana game.

 • Ryan O'Bleness

Michigan State's availability report for today's game against Indiana.

 • Brendan Moore
The class of 2025, 2026, 2027 are all represented this weekend in East Lansing. Here a few of the interesting visitors.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
MSU DB coach Blue Adams, LBs Darius Snow and Jordan Hall, and DL Alex VanSumeren preview Indiana

 • Evan Bartlett
Nov 4, 2024
Start time announced for Michigan State at Illinois
Kevin Knight  •  Spartans Illustrated
Asst. Managing Editor
Michigan State will be on the road in Week 12 when it returns to action following a bye this weekend. The Spartans head to Champaign to take on Illinois with just three games left on the schedule and two wins still needed for clinching bowl eligibility. Game time for the Nov. 16 matchup was announced Monday afternoon for 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. local). The matchup will be broadcast on FS1.

This year's game will mark the 49th all-time meeting between the two programs with MSU looking for its 14th victory in the past 17 games against the Illini. Overall, MSU leads the all-time series 27-19-2 and holds a 14-10-1 advantage in Champaign. The game will mark the second straight in the series at Memorial Stadium with the Spartans besting then No. 16 Illinois in 2022 in a 23-15 road upset.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, hockey, and recruiting coverage, not to mention our non-revenue sports coverage and subscriber exclusive forum. Sign up with Spartans Illustrated now!

The Spartans are coming off a tough loss to then No. 13 Indiana in Week 10. MSU will get Week 11 off for its second bye of the season before facing the Illini next week.

Meanwhile, Illinois is also off this week after falling to Minnesota at home in a 25-17 loss over the past weekend. The loss dropped the Illini out of the polls after entering the matchup ranked No. 24 in the AP. Illinois sits at 6-3 overall on the year and is 3-3 in the Big Ten presently.

MSU Football Schedule
DateOpponentLocationTime (EST)Score

Aug. 30 (Fri.)

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

7 p.m.
BTN

16-10, MSU 1-0

Sept. 7

at Maryland

College Park, MD

3:30 p.m.
BTN

27-24, MSU 2-0 (1-0)

Sept. 14

Prairie View A&M

East Lansing, MI

3:30 p.m.
BTN

40-0, MSU 3-0 (1-0)

Sept. 21

at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA

8:00 p.m.
ACCN

23-19, BC

3-1 (1-0)

Sept. 28

No. 3 Ohio State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

38-7, OSU
3-2 (1-1)

Oct. 4 (Fri.)

at No. 6 Oregon

Eugene, OR

9 p.m.
FOX

31-10, UO
3-3 (1-2)

Oct. 19

Iowa

East Lansing, MI

7:30 p.m.
NBC

32-20, MSU
4-3 (2-2)

Oct. 26

Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

7:30 p.m.
BTN

24-17, UM
4-4 (2-3)

Nov. 2

No. 13 Indiana

East Lansing, MI

3:30 p.m.
Peacock

47-10, IU
4-5 (2-4)

Nov. 16

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

2:30 p.m.
FS1

Nov. 22 (Fri.)

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

8 p.m.
FOX

Nov. 30

Rutgers

East Lansing, MI

TBA

