Spartans address critical area of need with late d-end additions
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State’s 2022 recruiting class was a consensus Top 20 recruiting class when letters of intent began rolling into the football building on Wednesday morning. But Mel Tu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news