East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni takes your questions on Michigan State football, basketball and recruiting in this week's edition of SpartanMag LIVE!

His week, Comparoni welcomes SpartanMag.com recruiting reporter Jason Killop to talk about this week's recruiting vistitors and key targets. Also, Ron "Big Moobie" Armstrong discusses Michigan State's victory over Ilinois with a look ahead to Rutgers.