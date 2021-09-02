SpartanMag 2021-22 Season Predictions
Michigan State starts year two under head coach Mel Tucker against Northwestern under the lights in Evanston, Illinois. But before the Spartans' season gets underway, the SpartanMag staff made thei...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news