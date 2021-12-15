Signing Day: Michigan State looking to finish strong with Top 20 class

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State headed into signing day with one of its highest-ranked recruiting classes of the past 20 years, and a chance to add its biggest catch of the year.

Kiyaunta Goodwin, the No. 30 player in the country and the No. 1 offensive line prospect in the Midwest, announced Tuesday night that he would decide between Michigan State and Kentucky today.

Goodwin, of Charlestown, Ind., has been committed to Kentucky since April, but Michigan State has been steadily chipping away at that lead for months and had an official visit with him last weekend.

The addition of Goodwin could keep MSU’s class ranked in the Top 20. Michigan State entered the day ranked No. 15. Michigan State was No. 13 earlier in the week.

Michigan State is also expected to add a commitment from Caleb Coley, a three-star cornerback from Warner Robins, Ga.

Georgia Tech and Cal have been trying to battle Michigan State for Coley. But Coley, formerly a Vanderbilt commitment, has indicated that he favors Michigan State.

The Spartans could add a commitment from 6-foot-6 defensive end Zion Young of Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake High. The three-star recruit was formerly a West Virginia commitment. He visited Missouri last weekend. Michigan State seems to have the inside track if he decides to sign today. There is a chance he could wait for the late signing period in February.

Michigan State continues to battle for four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield (6-2, 185) of Lewisville, Texas. Winfield was viewed as a near-lock for Michigan State earlier this month, but he visited Baylor last weekend and the Bears made up considerable ground and may have pulled ahead. He was formerly committed to the University of Texas, and the Longhorns have been trying to reel him back in.

The Spartans entered the day with 20 football commitments, not counting basketball signee Trejuan Holloman.

Michigan State has been trying to finish strong, on the heels of a surprising 10-2 regular season record and a No. 10 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll, heading into a date with the University of Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Michigan State is expected to benefit the most from its 2021 on-field success with next year’s recruiting class. The Spartans already had 17 commitments prior to the 2021 season opener.

But Mel Tucker is hoping that MSU’s on-field success this fall will help the Spartans finish strong today, with Goodwin and Winfield on the fence as the top available prizes for the Spartans.

“Everyone sees that we have momentum and we have a bright future,” Tucker said. “The players have short memories. They may be focused a little bit about what a team did last year or the year before but they are really looking at what a team is doing right now and project that into the future.”

Michigan State headed into today with three WR commitments, two TE commitments, four OL commitments and one QB commitment.

The Spartans pursued a few high-ranking RB prospects but won’t sign any today. Michigan State could continue to pursue RB Andrew Paul (5-10, 221), a three-star riser out of Dallas, Texas. He plans to make a decision in February.

On special teams, Michigan State will sign place kicker Jack Stone of Dallas (Texas) Highland Park High.

On defense, the Spartans have two DE commitments and are hoping to add another in Young. Michigan State also has one DT commitment in four-star talent Alex VanSumeren of Essexville Garber. He is ranked the No. 4 player in Michigan, the Spartans’ highest-ranked in-state commitment.

Michigan State headed into signing day with commitments from six defensive backs, with the addition of Malcolm Jones. He gave a verbal pledge to the Spartans after being committed to Virginia Tech earlier in the year.

Michigan State dropped a commitment from cornerback Shannon Blair of Tennessee on Monday. The Spartans moved on without Blair. Blair told SpartanMag.com on Monday that MSU’s decision to move on without him had nothing to do with academics. Blair, of Knoxville, Tenn., said he was optimistic about reopening his recruitment.

With Michigan State on the verge of signing Coley, it remains to be seen whether the Spartans will finish the day with all six previously committed defensive backs still in the fold.

The top-ranked defensive back commitments, Dillon Tatum of West Bloomfield and Jaden Mangham of Birmingham Groves, are solidly committed to the Spartans. Both are four-star recruits. Michigan recruited both players hard. Mangham visited Michigan State, Illinois, Nebraska, West Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Michigan State does not have a commitment from a linebacker and isn’t expected to sign one in the early signing period. Michigan State gained transfer commitments from two linebackers last week in Aaron Brulé of Mississippi State and Jacoby Windmon of UNLV.

“I think we’ve been able to recruit well even before the season started because people know our staff,” Tucker said. “They know what we’re all about. They know we are a get-it-done staff, we are going to figure it out. They know we’ve been recruiting hard so it (our success) is not really a surprise to a lot of the football people, the other schools that we are recruiting against and also the high school coaches.”