Schutt wins UA title, ready for next round of recruiting

Westfield, Ind. - Jaden Schutt’s summer travel basketball career ended in the best way possible - atop a ladder, cutting down a net. With Tom Izzo watching, Schutt scored 21 points in helping his Illinois Wolves team capture the Under Armour Finals championship in a 65-53 victory over the Riverside (New York) Hawks, Sunday at the Pacers Athletic Center, north of Indianapolis. Izzo wasn’t the only coach watching Schutt, an athletic, 6-foot-5 guard whom some think might be the best pure shooter in the class of 2022. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard were also watching. And Duke became involved with a scholarship offer to Schutt last week. Schutt has taken one official visit, that was to Michigan State during the weekend of June 18. He took unofficial visits to Illinois and Iowa in June. What are his plans for the fall in terms of visits? “I will wait to do that, basically after this week,” he said on Sunday. “I’ll go home, think about it.” Does the Duke offer change his mindset in terms of which schools he will visit? “I’ll think about that once the weekend is over,” he said. The message was clear. He didn’t want to talk much about the next steps of his recruiting process while chasing a national championship. “There are a lot of great schools and great programs and I feel like with my offers I can’t go wrong with any of the choices,” he said. “It will definitely be hard to say no to some of the schools that would have been good choices.” Did he notice Izzo watching his games last weekend, from his usual perch, in the front row, along the baseline, under the basket? And did he notice the other coaches? “Obviously you can tell they’re there but when you’re in the heat of the game it’s you vs. them (the opponent),” Schutt said. “It’s definitely cool after the game to talk with the coaches and joke with them.” The coaches got an eyeful last weekend when Schutt helped his team win the annual national tournament of Under Armour sponsored teams.

THE LATEST ON SCHUTT

Schutt (pronounced shoot) was 6-of-15 (40 percent) from 3-point range in the title game. He set the tone by drilling three 3-pointers in the opening minutes in helping his team take an 11-8 lead. A few minutes later, while bringing the ball upcourt, he stopped with a quick-release, pull-up 3-pointer to give his team a 19-10 lead. At that juncture, just six minutes into the game, he had 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. Riverside Hawks defenders were well aware of Schutt. They got out on him with press man-to-man defense every time he touched the ball. They tried to play denial defense and limit his touches. But Schutt made a major impact in the opening minutes and Riverside never quite recovered. “That’s my role on the team, to be aggressive and take shots,” Schutt said. “My teammates got me the ball and great looks. It always feel great to see the ball go in early.” Against an athletic Hawks team, if Schutt wanted to shoot, he needed to be ready with a quick release. And he has one. He elevates high, quickly and correctly, and can get off a pretty shot in a tight, fast shot window. Schutt cooled off a bit from long range, with those difficult, quick-release shots, as the game progressed, but his team protected a double-digit lead most of the way. (Meanwhile, Izzo and his staff evaluated Illinois Wolves center Braden Huff, a 6-foot-10 prospect with excellent face-up skills as a shooter, or even a driver and facilitator. Michigan State offered Huff a scholarship on Monday. Illinois, Xavier, Wisconsin and others are following Huff). “It feels great to win and win with great teamamtes and great coaches who all care for each other,” Schutt said.

THE BOOK ON SCHUTT