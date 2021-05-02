SpartanMag - Run-N-Slam Notebook: Jalen Washington creating a stir

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Jalen Washington’s skills are heating up, and so is his recruitment. And it’ll likely stay that way all spring and summer.

Washington, a 6-foot-8 stretch four from Gary (Ind.) West Side High, is ranked the No. 24 player in the class of 2022 by Rivals.com.

Michigan State is in the middle of the chase, along with Purdue.

Indiana has ramped up its interest since the hiring of head coach Mike Woodson. Lately, Ohio State, Penn State and North Carolina have reached out, Washington said between games on Saturday during the Bill Hensley Run-n-Slam All-Star Classic at the Plassman Athletic Center.

Washington was regarded as a Top 10 player early in his high school career, but an ACL injury ended his sophomore season.

He returned this winter to lead Gary West Side team to a 4A Regional Championship, scoring 21 points in the Regional Finals on March 14. His team was nosed out in overtime in the state semifinals, making him even hungrier to chase superlatives in the spring/summer grassroots season for Meanstreets, a NIKE EYBL program based in Chicago.

Washington led Meanstreets to a 3-0 record in pool play on Friday and Saturday at the Run-n-Slam, which is back as one of the premier basketball events in the Midwest, in its familiar slot - the first weekend in May - after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Meanstreets, which also boasts Michiganders R.J. Taylor and Ty Rodgers of Grand Blanc High School on its roster, will be one of the top contenders during Sunday’s bracket play.

Washington scored 17 and 22 points in Meanstreets’ first two games at Run-n-Slam.

His 9-point output in a 63-38 victory over Ohio-based C2K on Saturday afternoon might have looked mild in the box score, but in the opening minutes of that game, he was anything but.

He had four rebounds in the first four minutes, a blocked shot at the rim, a dunk in transition, and a sweeping lefty finish in traffic off a tight jab step fake as his team raced to an early double-digit lead.

Playing his third game in 18 hours, which is customary at an event like this, Washington didn’t seek to conserve energy against C2K. He sought to deliver an early barrage to help his team finish pool play at 3-0 and advance to the Platinum Bracket - and that’s exactly what he did.

“AAU is definitely difficult on your body,” Washington said. “That’s why recovery is so important, stretching and hydrating your body is so important.”

He must have done a good job in those areas, because he has been smooth and sure thus far this weekend.