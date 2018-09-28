EAST LANSING - A quarter of the way through the 2018 season, Brian Lewerke is making good on his goal to improve his completion percentage over last year.

He wants more improvement in that area, while Mark Dantonio would like for him to become sharper in risk assessment.

Lewerke ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (271, up from 214 a year ago).

He ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten in pass efficiency (145.2, up from 127.7 a year ago, which ranked No. 7 in the Big Ten).

Those core numbers will likely decline as the conference season hits full gear and opposing defenses become stronger, as will those of his Big Ten QB peers. His ranking in relation to other Big Ten QBs is worth noting, at the season’s quarter pole.

Two statistics jump of the page when looking at Lewerke’s performance thus far:

1. He is completing 65.9 percent of his passes, up from 59 percent a year ago.

Sixty-five percent isn’t a whopping number, but it’s certainly a good figure for a QB operating in pro style system who doesn’t get to beef up his numbers on bubble screen after bubble screen.

That being said, he has benefitted from a steady dose of pop-pass sweeps, which are essentially end-around runs but count as completed forward passes.

Completion percentages aside, Lewerke feels he should be connecting on more passes.

“It’s been decent,” Lewerke said of his accuracy. “There were good conditions to throw the football (in games thus far), so I have to complete more when I can.”

He has missed high more often, so far this year, than has been the case in the past. If he tightens up some of his correctable throws, his statistics - and MSU’s offense - will improve.

2. His touchdown-to-interception ratio is an inefficent 5-to-4. Last year, his ratio was a healthy 20-to-7.

Last weekend at Indiana, he threw two interceptions. One was a deep pass on third-and-eight that essentially served as a good punt, with an Indiana defensive back making the pick and being downed inside the Hoosiers’ 10-yard line.

Lewerke wasn’t pleased with that throw at the time, but came to terms with it after watching the film.