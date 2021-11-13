Rehash & Analysis: Spartans strong on offense, opportunistic on defense

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State didn’t necessarily strengthen its case as an underdog threat to Ohio State, or for a higher place in the College Football Playoff rankings, but here stand the No. 7-ranked Spartans with a sparkling 9-1 record after an entertaining, bounce-back victory over Maryland, 40-21, at Spartan Stadium, Saturday.

Payton Thorne threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns, on efficient 22-of-31 passing, in lifting the Spartans to victory, a week after their unbeaten streak was snapped at Purdue.

Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker III pounded out 143 yards rushing and touchdown runs of 1 and 3 yards against a Maryland defense that was sturdy at the defensive line and stacked to stop him with extra safety help in the box.

Michigan State led 27-7 in the second quarter after Walker’s first TD run. Maryland’s passing attack, which ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten coming into this game, warmed up after a slow start and made things interesting at times in the second half, but the Spartans kept answering, as they have done in surprising fashion most of the season.

But it’s becoming less of a surprise.

“The preparation during the week was outstanding,” said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, whom SpartanMag.com has learned is entertaining contract-sweetening talks from Michigan State University. “I just really have a lot of respect for our players and I admire how they approach these games and how much they put into it and how hard they play. It was a relentless effort. Guys really dug in this week and made a conscious effort to get better. We got the result we wanted.”

This sets up a showdown at No. 4 Ohio State next week.

“We know who we’re playing and we know where we’re going, at their place,” Thorne said. “In our side of the division, in order to get to Indy, you have to go through Columbus. We know that. It’s going to be a huge game for us and a big game.

“We are going to have to put in a great week of preparation and play good football on Saturday.”

Was Michigan State bothered and motivated by being ranked by the CFP committee a slot behind Michigan, a team the Spartans defeated two weeks ago?

“Are we happy about it? I mean no,” Thorne said. “But at the same time I feel like these things are going to work themselves out. We have two big games left on our schedule and I feel like the rankings will sort themselves out.”

Tucker scoffed at the notion that the rankings motivated Michigan State.

“It didn’t have anything to do with anything,” Tucker said sharply. “Didn’t have anything to do with our preparation. Didn’t have anything to do with our mindset. That’s just nothing.”

Maryland fell to 5-5.