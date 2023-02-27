Happy Monday, Spartans fans and welcome into our first "Recruiting Chops" here at Spartans Illustrated. In this recurring feature that we will aim to put out at least per once week, we'll give you the latest intel on Michigan State's recruiting efforts. Currently, we are about to exit out of perhaps the quietest month of the recruiting calendar, February, and once the calendar turns to March on Wednesday, it's going to be mostly full steam ahead for the next 11 months. With that, there's never been a better time to get in on the action and subscribe to Spartans Illustrated.

In today's recruiting chops, we're mostly looking forward to the future. Below, we discuss one of the Spartans' top defensive targets, what the latest is on one of Michigan State's top quarterback targets, as well as taking a look at some upcoming visitors and some recent offers as well. But before we delve into that, let's take a quick look at the recruiting calendar for the rest of the year.

The recruiting calendar the rest of the cycle

March 1 - April 14: Quiet period (only allowed to host prospects on visits , cannot go on the road to recruit). April 15 - May 31: Evaluation period (coaches can host prospects on unofficial and official visits, and authorized staff members can assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes off-campus, but no face-to-face contact allowed off-campus) — except on Sundays. This is when you’ll begin seeing official visits take place. June 1 - June 25: Quiet period (this once again will be when most official visits will happen). June 26 - July 24: Dead period. July 25 - July 31: Quiet period. Note: The new 2023-2024 recruiting calendar has not been released future dates are estimates. All of August: Dead period. Sept. 1 - Nov. 26: Evaluation period. Nov. 27 - Nov. 30: Dead Period. Dec. 1 - Dec. 16: Contact period (authorized athletic department members of the staff are allowed to make recruiting visits and in-person evaluations). Dec. 17: Quiet Period. Dec. 18 - Jan. 11, 2024: Dead Period (transfers can make visits starting about Jan. 3.) Dec. 20 - Dec. 22: Early Signing Period (this is when the majority of the 2024 class will sign). Jan. 12, 2024 - Jan. 28: Contact period. Jan. 29 - Feb. 7: Dead period. Feb. 7: National Signing Day (National Signing Day is always the first Wednesday of February).

Michigan State in the mix for a recent Texas decommitment?