Developmental Update: Berger joins 'very competitive' RB situation

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State was one of only two teams in the Big Ten last year to rank in the top four in the conference in rushing yards per attempt (4.8) and passing yards per attempt (8.2).

Ohio State, not surprisingly, was the other.

It translated to Michigan State having the No. 3 scoring offense in the conference.

With Doak Walker Award running back Kenneth Walker III headed to the NFL, questions arise as to whether the Spartans can maintain the type of run game explosiveness and offensive balance that they enjoyed last year.

Meanwhile, with Payton Thorne returning as an experienced, effective quarterback, and nice nix of established and blossoming talent at the receiver positions, might we see the Spartans change to become more pass-centric in 2022?

“I think it’s a little early for me to tell that, yet,” Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said on Thursday, after Michigan State completed five of 15 practices for the spring. “We’re still going to base things starting with the run game. That’s what our program is, the physicality that Coach Tuck wants, that relentless approach, that nonstop high velocity is what he is looking for and I think it still starts there. I think it comes with the brand of football, the physicality.

“So it will still start there, but now you have a more experienced quarterback. You have some receivers with Jayden Reed coming back that obviously bring some things to the table. I’m hoping that we can continue to evolve there and become even better.”

Last year, Walker led the Power Five conferences in rushing with 1,636 yards.

“We were balanced with Ken and everything he brought to the table,” Johnson said. “Balance doesn’t really bother me because I need to win the game.

“With everything that we’re doing, we’re trying to mesh things together a little bit better, looking at things that can help us to do that. We have to do everything a little bit better.

“We need to be better in situational ball. We were solid in the red zone but we need to increase our touchdown percentage there and we need to do better on third down, particularly on some of the shorter distances. That needs to get corrected that fixed. So that will be more of the focus as we move forward.”

That’s high ambition for an Michigan State team that led the Big Ten in red zone touchdown percentage last year at .645 (just ahead of Ohio State’s .644).

“We did take a big step from the previous year,” Johnson said.

“I told the staff in the last staff meeting before the bowl game that we got the most out of this particular team that we could get,” said Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker. “I said we haven’t left anything on the table. They gave us everything they had and we gave them everything we had and I thought we got the most out of that group.”

Michigan State’s 31-21 victory over Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl gave the Spartans a chance to run its offense without Walker. It wasn’t ideal at the time, but did it serve as a rehearsal for life without Walker in 2022? Johnson didn’t necessarily look at it that way.

“We didn’t really use the Peach Bowl in that way per se, just because we felt where we were at offensively we needed to continue to do what we did to get there and that’s what our guys executed best,” Johnson said. “Obviously it was different with Ken not being there, but that was our approach and now we are trying to experiment a little bit more in the spring.

“This spring we do use it to look at some things differently, to look at some things we want to add, maybe some things we want to delete. That’s part of spring football, too, as you transition from the fall.”

The biggest experimentation involves the simple rotation of running back candidates.