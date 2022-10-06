As challenging as Michigan State's schedule has been so far, it’s about to get even tougher with Ohio State coming to town on Saturday. The third-ranked Buckeyes feature one of the best offensive attacks in the nation, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud has racked up 1,376 yards, 18 touchdowns and two interceptions through five games this year. The Buckeyes rank third nationally in total offense with 526.9 yards per game. Needless to say, containing the Stroud-led offense is a tall task for any defense, let alone Michigan State’s, which has struggled since the Washington game.

“They’re very well coached, they’re very talented on offense, defense and special teams,” Tucker said of Ohio State. “On offense, they’re very balanced. They score almost 50 points a game, they can throw it and they can run it. Their quarterback is a first round pick type guy, might be the best quarterback in the country. The defense, they have a new defensive coordinator. He’s doing a nice job with them. They're playing fast. They’re very talented.”

Tucker knows that his team will have to be firing on all cylinders if they want to upset Ohio State. There were improvements against Maryland on defense, but the whole team will have to come together and play sharp, complimentary football to beat the Buckeyes, as Tucker often says.

“Obviously we have to take care of the football,” Tucker said. “We need to generate more takeaways on defense. Turnover margin is going to be huge in this game. Offensively, we need to be able to create some explosive plays, whether it’s in the run game or the pass game. Defensively, just hold them to low numbers. We get to third down, we have to find a way to get off the field. That’s going to be critically important. Special teams, we have to be flawless. We can’t have any mishaps in any part of the kicking game.”

That being said, Tucker is confident that certain players will build off their performances from last week, even against a formidable Buckeye team.

“The offense started fast last week and we wanted to do that,” Tucker said. “We just have to be more consistent throughout the game and we have to make more explosive plays. Payton Thorne had 220 yards and one touchdown. I feeI like he’s poised to have a big game. Elijah Collins, we’ve talked about him. He’s worked really hard in practice. He had a great offseason, and when he’s gotten in the game and he’s gotten the ball, he’s been very, very productive. I mean, he runs really hard. I’m looking forward to seeing more of him.

“J-Reed [wide receiver Jayden Reed], he’s getting healthier. I feel like in the return game and also at the wide receiver position, he’s going to be explosive.”

With the week of practice they’ve had, and because some of the adjustments they’ve made on defense, Tucker is confident that his team’s best football is still to come.

“I believe the offense is ready to come alive,” Tucker said. “We’re getting healthier on that side of the ball. And then defensively, we made some changes, some adjustments personnel- and scheme-wise, and we’re starting to show some improvements. So I feel like our best 60 [minutes] is ahead of us.

“Complementary football. Guys are going to play hard. Guys believe in what we’re doing, very focused. I feel good going into the game.”