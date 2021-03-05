Radar '24: Spartans offering more freshmen than ever
The college football landscape has changed dramatically over the years and with that change prospects are beginning their recruiting process earlier and earlier - usually by no choosing of their ow...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news