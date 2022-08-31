Now that the high school season has kicked-off across the country, it is time to turn the page on the recruiting calendar. Midnight on September 1st marks the first minutes college coaches can begin to reach out and contact 2024 recruits. Although the 2024 class has taken visits to campuses all over, communication between prospect and staff is limited, until now. There are many other prospects expecting to hear from Michigan State as the Spartans' staff will reach out to well over 100 recruits in the 2024 class this evening. Below is a list of the prospects expected to hear from Michigan State at midnight:

Jamir Benjamin

West Bloomfield (MI) three-star defensive back Jamir Benjamin is ranked the No. 7 recruit in Michigan by Rivals.com. With an offer list that includes Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, and more, Benjamin sites two schools that he will likely hear from first. “First.. I will probably hear from Michigan State. I will probably hear from LSU too,” Benjamin told SpartanMag.com.

Jacob Oden

The No. 5 recruit in Michigan, a four-star Rivals150 recruit, Jacob Oden of Harper Woods (MI) expects to hear from Michigan and Michigan State, along with some others. “There are a lot of schools that have been following me lately so I can see a whole bunch reaching out on the 1st,” Oden said. “I think most of the Big 10 schools will be calling and I know some SEC like Tennessee and Ole Miss.”

Dylan Mesman

Dylan Mesman, a four-star TE out of Saline (MI) and the No. 6 recruit in the state, will definitely be hearing from MSU. The Spartan legacy, son of Joel Mesman, is excited to begin deeper talks with the college coaches. “It is going to be good to finally talk to the schools like normal,” Mesman said.

Jeremiah Beasley

Three-star in-state LB Jeremiah Beasley, younger brother of MSU tight end Maliq Carr, will certainly hear from Michigan State at midnight. “Michigan State, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Michigan.”

Sammy Brown

The nation's No. 1 linebacker is taking a unique approach as midnight approaches. Sammy Brown, from Jefferson (GA), holds offers from Michigan State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, and many others. “I am a little nervous, not gonna lie. Going to make sure I turn my phone on do not disturb,” Brown said. “I have a good relationship with MSU.”

Eddy Pierre-Louis

Eddy Pierre-Louis is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive guard out of Tampa (FL). Ranked the No. 2 overall OG and the No. 26 overall recruit in the country, Pierre-Louis holds an extensive offer list including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, USC, and more. “Michigan State, Oregon, UCF, Florida, and Oklahoma,” Pierre-Louis said.

Jordan Johnson-Rubell

Jordon Johnson-Rubell is ranked the No. 24 overall recruit in the country and the No. 2 safety in the 2024 classes. Out of IMG Academy in Bradenton (FL), Johnson-Rubell holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, and many more. “I’m Interested in whoever is interested in me,” Johnson-Rubell said. “I think Texas, Oregon, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, and hopefully Michigan State as well.”

KingJoseph Edwards

One of the Spartans' top targets in the 2024 recruiting class, four-star DE KingJoseph Edwards will hear from multiple blue blood programs. “Michigan State, Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio State, and Georgia.”

Anthony Carrie

Anthony “Scoota” Carrie is one of the most highly-recruited running backs in the country, holding roughly 40 offers including Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, LSU, and many more. Carrie is also teammates with 2023 Spartan commits Clay Wedin and Eddie Pleasant. The four-star accompanied Pleasant on his official visit in June. “Duh,” Carrie said when asked if MSU will reach out. “Coach Reed is already my guy.”

Ben Roebuck

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle Ben Roebuck of Lakewood (OH) St. Edward holds a strong offer list including Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and more. He is ranked the No. 2 recruit in Ohio for the 2024 class. Roebuck visited Michigan State in July for Spartan Dawg Con. “West Virginia, Michigan, Michigan State, Clemson,” Roebuck said as far as which schools he expects to reach out.

David Washington

The 6-foot wide receiver David Washington of Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View holds over 20 offers including LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon, UCLA and others. He visited Michigan State during the spring, and expects the Spartans to be among the teams reaching out. “I think UCLA, Texas A&M, Cal, Michigan State, Oregon State, and Ole Miss will reach out,” Washington said.

Kolaj Cobbins

Four-star linebacker Kolaj Cobbins of Destrehan (LA) was planning a visit to Michigan State at the end of July, that did not work out. However, Cobbins has stayed in contact working to find another time to visit East Lansing. “LSU ,Texas, Michigan and Michigan State and Georgia and Florida State are some schools I think will call,” Cobbins said.

Kensley Faustin

Naples (FL) High School three-star defensive back Kensley Faustin has already begun building a relationship with Michigan State. The 6-foot, 170-pound safety holds offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Nebraska, and Louisville among others. “I’m so ready. I want to see who is really showing love to me and I want to build relationships with coaches,” Faustin said. “I honestly don't know, but I'm pretty confident most teams will hit me up like Bama, Ohio State and some other schools.

Payton Pierce

As one of the top linebackers in his class, four-star Payton Pierce will be having a busy evening. Michigan State is on the list of schools he is expecting. “I have had contact with a lot. Arkansas, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Texas, A&M, Baylor, TCU, Tennessee, Alabama, Miss State, Michigan State, Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon, Arizona, Ole Miss, and Florida State and a couple others so I would think at least those.”

Williams Nwaneri

Williams Nwaneri is a Rivals100 four-star defensive end prospect. He is ranked No. 2 overall in the state of Missouri and the No. 8 SDE in the country. Nwaneri holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, and many more. “Probably Oregon, Oklahoma, Mizzou and Michigan State and also maybe some surprises," Nwaneri said when asked who he expected to hear from at midnight.

Chance Robinson

Chance Robinson is a 6-foot-1 wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas. He holds offers from Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Mississippi, and more. “I will probably hear from Miami, Ole Miss, Florida State, Penn State, Colorado, and Michigan State,” Robinson said.

Fred Gaskin

Ocala (FL) Vanguard four-star defensive back Fred Gaskin, a Rivals100 recruit, will hear from some of the nation's best at midnight. “I could give a list for days, but I’m going to give you a couple. Alabama, Florida State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Auburn and a couple more but those are the ones off the top of my head.”

TJ Abrams

Tawaski Abrams, a three-star from Fort Myers (FL) Dunbar, holds quite the offer lsit for his current rating. The wide receiver holds offers from Michigan State, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and many more. “Tennessee for sure. I am hoping MSU and maybe Texas A&M. I have a lot of questionnaires to fill out.”

Kameron Davis

Albany (GA) Dougherty four-star RB Kameron Davis, who is currently committed to Florida State, expects to hear from many schools. “Texas A&M, Ohio state, Tennessee, Oregon, Mississippi State, Michigan State, and a lot of other schools that have been reaching out.”

Foster Slaughter