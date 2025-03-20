Priority 2026 LB target Mason Marden impressed by Michigan State visit

Class of 2026 three-star linebacker/EDGE Mason Marden is a priority target for Michigan State, and he felt the love during his visit to East Lansing on Thursday.

The Ladue Horton Watkins High School (St. Louis, Missouri) athlete was on campus to watch MSU's spring practice, connect with the staff and players, tour the facilities and more.

He has built strong relationships with Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and assistant linebackers coach Andrew Bindelglass. Marden was also able to meet MSU head coach Jonathan Smith for the first time on Thursday.

Following the trip, Marden broke down the visit and provided his thoughts on Michigan State to Spartans Illustrated.

"Getting to spend genuine time with the players in general and in my set position (stood out to me)," Marden said. "Building a relationship with them and seeing how they fit a lot of my traits was very important. Also with Coach Rossi getting to talk some ball and (seeing) the way he teaches in general really fits me well as a person and he is understanding for me. They also took time to tailor a schedule to fit my needs and get to the things that me and my family wanted to see at the school."