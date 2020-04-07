News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-07 22:50:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Oak Park coach expects Primm to 'be a force in the Big Ten'

Versatile Oak Park tailback Davion Primm is the first commitment of the Mel Tucker era at Michigan State.
Versatile Oak Park tailback Davion Primm is the first commitment of the Mel Tucker era at Michigan State.
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

With the commitment of Oak Park tailback Davion Primm, Michigan State is a getting a versatile runner with the physicality to churn out tough yards inside and the burst to turn a short-gain into bi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}