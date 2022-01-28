Previewing Michigan State's HUGE January 29th Junior Day visitors
Michigan State basketball will be hosting in-state rival Michigan at the Breslin Center on Saturday and 1pm. The rivary showdown on the court usually results in a large contingent of recruiting visitors for the football program of the hosting school.
Mel Tucker and the Michigan State staff took full advantage of the opportunity scheduling over 20 visitors including at least eight four-star prospects. Find the full list below.
2023 commit back on campus
2023 targets coming for unofficial visit
2023 unoffered visitors
2024 visitors
2024 unoffered visitors
Colorado grad-transfer RB making the trip as well
Broussard has two years of eligibility remaining. Will decided between MSU, Oregon and TCU.