Predicting Michigan State to land three 2025 prospects
Michigan State currently holds 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class and have been hot on the trail this month with five commitments, the latest coming from three-star cornerback George Mullins.
That being said, more commitments could soon be on the way for the Spartans and late Monday evening, I placed a trio of FutureCasts in favor of Michigan State to land three key targets.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news