EAST LANSING - This should be a good “get-well” game for Michigan State.

Central Michigan (1-3) does a few things well, some of which will test areas in which Michigan State needs tests and improvement.

Central Michigan is weak in some areas, areas that could and should give MSU’s weak areas a chance for some success, confidence and momentum.

Overall, the chance of an upset is less than it was for the Utah State game, which I compared to an Michigan State vs Maryland type of game.

After that game, I told my friend Tim Staudt on the air that Utah State would beat any of the in-state MAC schools by four touchdowns. Tim was shocked to hear that. I still stand by that, although CMU might be able to hang within three TDs of Utah State if CMU could create turnovers, as the Chippewas are known to do.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW PART 1

Locally, there is a lot of chatter about Lansing native Tony Poljan, who was a super stud passer at Lansing Catholic, as was his predecessor, Cooper Rush. I liked Poljan in high school as an intriguing prospect, tall and athletic, and said back then that he was a quality prospect because at 6-foot-7, with good athleticism, he had good potential to move to tight end if things didn’t work out at quarterback.



