SpartanMag - Pierre Brooks becomes MSU's 16th Mr. Basketball award winner

{{ timeAgo('2021-04-16 12:28:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Pierre Brooks becomes MSU's 16th Mr. Basketball award winner

Pierre Brooks II became the 16th Michigan State basketball signee to win the Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award for the state of Michigan, when he was informed of the honor on Friday.

Brooks led his Detroit Douglas to the Division 4 State Championship on April 10 with a 47-41 victory over Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian at the Breslin Center. Brooks fought through double-teams and junk defenses on that day to score 15 points to go with 11 rebounds, five assists and four turnovers.

“His level of improvement every year, he got better at something each year,” Brooks father, Pierre Sr., told Mick McCabe for the Detroit Free Press and msn.com.

Brooks Sr. served as head coach at Detroit Douglas.

“His ninth-grade year, he was a little immature on the basketball court and would get frustrated real easy,” said Coach Brooks. “We really worked on that in terms of being mentally tough, mentally strong and taking coaching.

“Going into his 11th grade year we wanted him to get faster, stronger so he really dedicated himself to going into the weight room, running on the track. This year, he was just self-motivated. It was not having to tell him it was time to get up shots. He’s really been self-motivated to get better and take more of a leadership role.”

Brooks averaged 32.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Detroit Douglas as a senior. He will enroll at Michigan State this sumer.

Brooks compiled 2,889 points in the Mr. Basketball voting, beating out Southern Illinois signee Foster Wonders of Iron Mountain (2,573), Michigan signee Kobe Bufkin of Grand Rapids Christian (2,143), Northwestern signee Julian Roper II of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (1,668) and Providence signee Legend Geeter of River Rouge (1,410).

Brooks had 383 first-place votes, compared to 339 for Wonders.

Brooks is the first Michigan Mr. Basketball award winner to sign with Michigan State since Foster Loyer in 2018.

He joins a list of Michigan State signees who won the award including Cassius Winston, Deyonta Davis, Matt Costello, Dwaun Anderson, Keith Appling, Derrick Nix, Drew Neitzel, Paul Davis, Kelvin Torbert, Marcus Taylor, Jason Richardson, Jon Garavaglia, Anthony Miller, Matt Steigenga and Sam Vincent.

Follow Mick McCabe, the former longtime columnist for the Detroit Free Press, on Twitter @mickmccabe1. Save $10 on his new book, “Mick McCabe’s Golden Yearbook: 50 Great Years of Michigan’s Best High School Players, Teams & Memories,” by ordering right now at McCabe.PictorialBook.com.

Michigan Mr. Basketball winners
Year Winner High School University

2021

Pierre Brooks

Detroit Douglas

Michigan State

2020

Scooby Johnson

Benton Harbor

Butler

2019

Romeo Weems

New Haven

DePaul

2018

Foster Loyer

Clarkston

Michigan State

2017

Isaiah Livers

Kalamazoo Central

Michigah

2016

Cassius Winston

Detroit Jesuit

Michigan State

2015

Deyonta Davis

Muskegon

Michigan State

2014

Deshaun Thrower

Muskegon

Stony Brook

2013

Monté Morris

Flint Beecher

Iowa State

2012

Matt Costello

Bay City Western

Michigan State

2011

Dwaun Anderson

Suttons Bay

MSU/Wagner

2010

Keith Appling

Detroit Pershing

Michigan State

2009

Derrick Nix

Detroit Pershing

Michigan State

2008

Brad Redford

Frankenmuth

Xavier

2007

Manny Harris

Detroit Redford

Michigan

2006

David Kool

Grand Rapids South Christian

Western Michigan

2005

Wilson Chandler

Benton Harbor

DePaul

2004

Drew Neitzel

Wyoming Park

Michigan State

2003

Dion Harris

Detroit Redford

Michigan

2002

Paul Davis

Rochester

Michigan State

2001

Kelvin Torbert

Flint Northwestern

Michigan State

2000

Marcus Taylor

Waverly

Michigan State

1999

Jason Richardson

Saginaw Arthur Hill

Michigan State

1998

Dane Fife

Clarkston

Indiana

1997

Shane Battier

Detroit Country Day

Duke

1996

Winfred Walton

Detroit Pershing

Syracuse/Fresno State

1995

Robert Traylor

Detroit Murray-Wright

Michigan

1994

Willie Mitchell

Detroit Pershing

Michigan/UAB

1993

Jon Garavaglia

Southgate Aquinas

Michigan State

1992

Kenyon Murray

Battle Creek Central

Iowa

1991

Chris Webber

Detroit Country Day

Michigan

1990

Anthony Miller

Benton Harbor

Michigan State

1989

Michael Talley

Detroit Cooley

Michigan

1988

Matt Steigenga

Grand Rapids South Christian

Michigan State

1987

Mark Macon

Saginaw Buena Vista

Temple

1986

Terry Mills

Romulus

Michigan

1985

Glen Rice

Flint Northwestern

Michigan

1984

Demetreus Gore

Detroit Chadsey

Pittsburgh

1983

Antoine Joubert

Detroit Southwestern

Michigan

1982

Robert Henderson

Lansing Eastern

Michigan

1981

Sam Vincent

Lansing Eastern

Michigan State

