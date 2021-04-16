SpartanMag - Pierre Brooks becomes MSU's 16th Mr. Basketball award winner

Pierre Brooks becomes MSU's 16th Mr. Basketball award winner
Pierre Brooks II became the 16th Michigan State basketball signee to win the Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award for the state of Michigan, when he was informed of the honor on Friday.
Brooks led his Detroit Douglas to the Division 4 State Championship on April 10 with a 47-41 victory over Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian at the Breslin Center. Brooks fought through double-teams and junk defenses on that day to score 15 points to go with 11 rebounds, five assists and four turnovers.
“His level of improvement every year, he got better at something each year,” Brooks father, Pierre Sr., told Mick McCabe for the Detroit Free Press and msn.com.
Brooks Sr. served as head coach at Detroit Douglas.
“His ninth-grade year, he was a little immature on the basketball court and would get frustrated real easy,” said Coach Brooks. “We really worked on that in terms of being mentally tough, mentally strong and taking coaching.
“Going into his 11th grade year we wanted him to get faster, stronger so he really dedicated himself to going into the weight room, running on the track. This year, he was just self-motivated. It was not having to tell him it was time to get up shots. He’s really been self-motivated to get better and take more of a leadership role.”
Brooks averaged 32.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Detroit Douglas as a senior. He will enroll at Michigan State this sumer.
Brooks compiled 2,889 points in the Mr. Basketball voting, beating out Southern Illinois signee Foster Wonders of Iron Mountain (2,573), Michigan signee Kobe Bufkin of Grand Rapids Christian (2,143), Northwestern signee Julian Roper II of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (1,668) and Providence signee Legend Geeter of River Rouge (1,410).
Brooks had 383 first-place votes, compared to 339 for Wonders.
Brooks is the first Michigan Mr. Basketball award winner to sign with Michigan State since Foster Loyer in 2018.
He joins a list of Michigan State signees who won the award including Cassius Winston, Deyonta Davis, Matt Costello, Dwaun Anderson, Keith Appling, Derrick Nix, Drew Neitzel, Paul Davis, Kelvin Torbert, Marcus Taylor, Jason Richardson, Jon Garavaglia, Anthony Miller, Matt Steigenga and Sam Vincent.
|Year
|Winner
|High School
|University
|
2021
|
Pierre Brooks
|
Detroit Douglas
|
Michigan State
|
2020
|
Scooby Johnson
|
Benton Harbor
|
Butler
|
2019
|
Romeo Weems
|
New Haven
|
DePaul
|
2018
|
Foster Loyer
|
Clarkston
|
Michigan State
|
2017
|
Isaiah Livers
|
Kalamazoo Central
|
Michigah
|
2016
|
Cassius Winston
|
Detroit Jesuit
|
Michigan State
|
2015
|
Deyonta Davis
|
Muskegon
|
Michigan State
|
2014
|
Deshaun Thrower
|
Muskegon
|
Stony Brook
|
2013
|
Monté Morris
|
Flint Beecher
|
Iowa State
|
2012
|
Matt Costello
|
Bay City Western
|
Michigan State
|
2011
|
Dwaun Anderson
|
Suttons Bay
|
MSU/Wagner
|
2010
|
Keith Appling
|
Detroit Pershing
|
Michigan State
|
2009
|
Derrick Nix
|
Detroit Pershing
|
Michigan State
|
2008
|
Brad Redford
|
Frankenmuth
|
Xavier
|
2007
|
Manny Harris
|
Detroit Redford
|
Michigan
|
2006
|
David Kool
|
Grand Rapids South Christian
|
Western Michigan
|
2005
|
Wilson Chandler
|
Benton Harbor
|
DePaul
|
2004
|
Drew Neitzel
|
Wyoming Park
|
Michigan State
|
2003
|
Dion Harris
|
Detroit Redford
|
Michigan
|
2002
|
Paul Davis
|
Rochester
|
Michigan State
|
2001
|
Kelvin Torbert
|
Flint Northwestern
|
Michigan State
|
2000
|
Marcus Taylor
|
Waverly
|
Michigan State
|
1999
|
Jason Richardson
|
Saginaw Arthur Hill
|
Michigan State
|
1998
|
Dane Fife
|
Clarkston
|
Indiana
|
1997
|
Shane Battier
|
Detroit Country Day
|
Duke
|
1996
|
Winfred Walton
|
Detroit Pershing
|
Syracuse/Fresno State
|
1995
|
Robert Traylor
|
Detroit Murray-Wright
|
Michigan
|
1994
|
Willie Mitchell
|
Detroit Pershing
|
Michigan/UAB
|
1993
|
Jon Garavaglia
|
Southgate Aquinas
|
Michigan State
|
1992
|
Kenyon Murray
|
Battle Creek Central
|
Iowa
|
1991
|
Chris Webber
|
Detroit Country Day
|
Michigan
|
1990
|
Anthony Miller
|
Benton Harbor
|
Michigan State
|
1989
|
Michael Talley
|
Detroit Cooley
|
Michigan
|
1988
|
Matt Steigenga
|
Grand Rapids South Christian
|
Michigan State
|
1987
|
Mark Macon
|
Saginaw Buena Vista
|
Temple
|
1986
|
Terry Mills
|
Romulus
|
Michigan
|
1985
|
Glen Rice
|
Flint Northwestern
|
Michigan
|
1984
|
Demetreus Gore
|
Detroit Chadsey
|
Pittsburgh
|
1983
|
Antoine Joubert
|
Detroit Southwestern
|
Michigan
|
1982
|
Robert Henderson
|
Lansing Eastern
|
Michigan
|
1981
|
Sam Vincent
|
Lansing Eastern
|
Michigan State