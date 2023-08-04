Michigan State football's 2023 fall camp is officially underway. The Spartans had their first practice on Thursday and Spartans Illustrated was in East Lansing to take it all in.

Michigan State has many positional battles to watch, including at quarterback, throughout camp, but head coach Mel Tucker was pleased with the team's overall effort to kick things off.

"It was as good of a first day as I've been around in terms of guys knowing what to do and the practice organization," Tucker said.

Spartans Illustrated photographer Marvin Hall captured the action through his camera lens.

The photo gallery below contains 80 images from the first day of practice and media availability afterward.

All photos are credited to Spartans Illustrated/Marvin Hall.