PEACH BOWL: Tucker, Narduzzi talk Dantonio's candidacy for Hall of Fame

Atlanta - During the final press conference of game week at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Mel Tucker and Pat Narduzzi were asked about a pair of people they have in common through their backgrounds: Mark Dantonio and Connor Heyward.

With Thursday’s game pitting No. 10 Michigan State and No. 12 Pittsburgh taking place in Atlanta, the home of the College Football Hall of Fame, each coach was asked whether Dantonio should be considered for Hall of Fame induction some day.

Not surprisingly, both answered affirmatively.

Narduzzi served as Dantonio’s defensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati and Michigan State from 2004 to 2014.

During Wednesday’s joint press conference, Narduzzi was asked to speak first on the topic.

“Mark is obviously a great friend and I know a great friend of Mel’s as well,” Narduzzi said. “To me, the job that Mark did at Michigan State when we first ot there, the culture was different. He came in there and took over a program and built it up. Built it up to where Mel took it over and has done an outstanding job as well.

“The games he won, taking them to the Playoff, the Rose Bowl victory, the Cotton Bowl victory my last game there, watching the build was incredible. He did it the right way and he did it with integrity and with character. The kids still love him to this day and that, to me, is the thing. How he did it.”

Dantonio hired Tucker to be his defensive backs coach at Ohio State in 2001. Tucker served in that capacity for three years with Dantonio until Dantonio left for Cincinnati. Previously, Dantonio and Tucker were on Nick Saban’s staff at Michigan State in the late 1990s with Dantonio as defensive backs coach and Tucker as a graduate assistant.

Tucker is more commonly associated as a product of the Saban coaching tree, but on Wednesday, Tucker was asked about Dantonio as a Hall of Fame candidate.

“Coach Dantonio should get strong consideration to get into the Hall of Fame,” Tucker said. “He has done an outstanding job his entire career. Like Pat said, he has done it the right way. He is beloved by all Spartans in this country and throughout the world. It was an honor and a pleasure to work with him for five of my 25 years in coaching.”

Dantonio had a 114-57 record at Michigan State and was 132-74 overall in his career, with a 7-6 record in bowl games. He retired in February of 2020.

In retirement, Dantonio has occasionally visited the practices of former colleagues. In August, Dantonio observed at least one Michigan State practice, and also traveled to Pittsburgh.

“Mark came down for spring ball and came down for fall camp, and came down with (former Michigan State offensive line coach) Jim Bollman, who is a dear friend as well. Got a chance to go out with them and share some of the good Italian food in Pittsburgh.

“He (Dantonio) shares his knowledge and shares what he sees on the field, coaching and players and kind of evaluates what you’re doing, so it was great to get him for practice.”

Said Tucker: “Having Coach D around is a pleasure. He and I go way back, all the way to 1997. He is a friend first and then a colleague and then also a life-long Spartan. So every moment that I’m able to spend with him, I truly cherish those times.”