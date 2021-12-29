PEACH BOWL: Tucker, Narduzzi talk Dantonio's candidacy for Hall of Fame
Atlanta - During the final press conference of game week at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Mel Tucker and Pat Narduzzi were asked about a pair of people they have in common through their backgrounds: Mark Dantonio and Connor Heyward.
With Thursday’s game pitting No. 10 Michigan State and No. 12 Pittsburgh taking place in Atlanta, the home of the College Football Hall of Fame, each coach was asked whether Dantonio should be considered for Hall of Fame induction some day.
Not surprisingly, both answered affirmatively.
Narduzzi served as Dantonio’s defensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati and Michigan State from 2004 to 2014.
During Wednesday’s joint press conference, Narduzzi was asked to speak first on the topic.
“Mark is obviously a great friend and I know a great friend of Mel’s as well,” Narduzzi said. “To me, the job that Mark did at Michigan State when we first ot there, the culture was different. He came in there and took over a program and built it up. Built it up to where Mel took it over and has done an outstanding job as well.
“The games he won, taking them to the Playoff, the Rose Bowl victory, the Cotton Bowl victory my last game there, watching the build was incredible. He did it the right way and he did it with integrity and with character. The kids still love him to this day and that, to me, is the thing. How he did it.”
Dantonio hired Tucker to be his defensive backs coach at Ohio State in 2001. Tucker served in that capacity for three years with Dantonio until Dantonio left for Cincinnati. Previously, Dantonio and Tucker were on Nick Saban’s staff at Michigan State in the late 1990s with Dantonio as defensive backs coach and Tucker as a graduate assistant.
Tucker is more commonly associated as a product of the Saban coaching tree, but on Wednesday, Tucker was asked about Dantonio as a Hall of Fame candidate.
“Coach Dantonio should get strong consideration to get into the Hall of Fame,” Tucker said. “He has done an outstanding job his entire career. Like Pat said, he has done it the right way. He is beloved by all Spartans in this country and throughout the world. It was an honor and a pleasure to work with him for five of my 25 years in coaching.”
Dantonio had a 114-57 record at Michigan State and was 132-74 overall in his career, with a 7-6 record in bowl games. He retired in February of 2020.
In retirement, Dantonio has occasionally visited the practices of former colleagues. In August, Dantonio observed at least one Michigan State practice, and also traveled to Pittsburgh.
“Mark came down for spring ball and came down for fall camp, and came down with (former Michigan State offensive line coach) Jim Bollman, who is a dear friend as well. Got a chance to go out with them and share some of the good Italian food in Pittsburgh.
“He (Dantonio) shares his knowledge and shares what he sees on the field, coaching and players and kind of evaluates what you’re doing, so it was great to get him for practice.”
Said Tucker: “Having Coach D around is a pleasure. He and I go way back, all the way to 1997. He is a friend first and then a colleague and then also a life-long Spartan. So every moment that I’m able to spend with him, I truly cherish those times.”
EMOTIONS FOR MICHIGAN STATE?
Narduzzi was asked if he has to try to separate any emotions he may have for Michigan State.
“There is no time to think about that,” Narduzzi said. “You have a football team, a staff, everybody to worry about. It’s another game.
“When you hear that fight song, it becomes different then. It was seven years ago that I was at Michigan State. I have a lot of dear friends in East Lansing.
“We had a great reception last night at the Capital Club and got to mingle with the rest of the guys and the doctors and trainers, and Sally Nogle. So many friendly faces that we engaged with last night.
“Once the game starts, once that first hit, the first call, that kickoff, all those emotions go away. It’s not like you are playing a team that fired you.
“East Lansing, there are many great memories there. Even the losses are great memories because of the people at Michigan State.”
THE HEYWARD FACTOR
Michigan State tight end Connor Heyward has interesting ties to both schools. His father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, was an iconic player for the Panthers in the late 1980s.
Connor was recruited by Narduzzi and Pitt before signing with Dantonio and Michigan State in 2017.
Heyward will be playing his final game at Michigan State on Thursday. After moving from running back to tight end for the 2021 season, Heyward ranks tied for third on the team with 30 receptions. He has 289 yards receiving and one touchdown.
“Let me just tell you this: I know that guy is an excellent football player,” Narduzzi said. “When he came to summer camp (as a recruit) with his mom, that guy was all over the place. I loved him. He played every position at camp. He was a quarterback, he was a running back, he was a wide receiver. That’s what you want in a college football player, a guy that can play everything.
“I know he will be fired up. Ironhead was an unbelievable player at Pitt and I’m sure he is excited to play.”
A native of Duluth, Ga., making a return near his hometown, Heyward was honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior.
Tucker was asked if he has seen a change in Heyward’s approach to this game, given his familiarity with Pitt.
“Connor has been a very consistent performer for us,” Tucker said. “Very consistent in his preparation. Day-in and day-out, you get the same player.
“He is a leader for us. Like Pat said, he is versatile. In terms of his demeanor and his preparation, I haven’t really seen much of a change. He is a very mature player and he understands the keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s preparing and going through our process to prepare for this game.”
CROSSED PATHS
Although Tucker and Narduzzi have crossed paths on paper in terms of their coaching resumés, they hadn’t had much of a chance to get to know each other face-to-face prior to this week.
“How much time have we spent together (in the past)? Not a whole lot,” Narduzzi said. “The event last night, had a great dinner. Maybe we will see each other at the coaches convention and share a scouting report: Hey, what did you know, how did you know? I think there are good friends on the staffs.”
Said Tucker: “Like Pat said, we were together last night and we had a great dinner. It was a great time of fellowship not only for Pat and I, but for our staffs as well and our support staffs. The Peach Bowl has done an outstanding job with all the activities but last night was really a special time. At the end of the day, we are all in it for the same reason, for young people and to do the best we can to help them in their football careers and also their careers beyond football, so we are cut from the same cloth and it’s always good to have fellowship with the other team.”
BRAND OF FOOTBALL
Tucker and Narduzzi were asked by a reporter from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution what type of football, what kind of game should local fans with limited knowledge of either team expect on Thursday night.
“I think you are going to see a lot of contact,” Narduzzi said. “I think you are going to have two teams that are tough. You are going to see two tough teams that are well-coaches that are going to battle to the end.
“I told our guys it’s going to be four quarters. We are going to have to be relentless in our pursuit to get a victory.
“I think it’s two teams that believe in their culture, their coaches, their teams. I see this as a game that is going down to the wire with tough football teams on both sides of the ball. Our guys are locked in. We are going to have a battle on our hands, that’s for sure.”
Said Tucker: “It’s going to be an exciting game. It’s going to be a hard-nosed, physical football game. Players playing with tremendous mental and physical toughness and great effort and both teams playing to win.”