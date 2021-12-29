PEACH BOWL: Pitt pass-rush concerns MSU o-coordinator
No. 10 Michigan State (11-2) ranked No. 19 in the FBS in sacks allowed during the regular season, but the Spartans will face a significant challenge in pass protection in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news