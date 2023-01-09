When I asked the Seattle Seahawks organization for a media credential so I could try to catch up with former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, I expected the resulting story to be about his feelings about Michigan State, his rookie season with the Seahawks, how his time in East Lansing had prepared him for the NFL, and all that. I did not expect to document a budding friendship with a Seahawks employee who is currently awaiting his prosthetic leg. But that is indeed what happened.

________________________________________________________________________________________

Kenneth Walker had just finished helping bring the Seattle Seahawks across the finish line, beating the Los Angeles Rams 19-16, and carrying his team into the playoffs (eventually, after the Lions defeated the Packers later in the evening). He entered the tunnel on his way to the locker room, but made a quick detour to thank the Washington State Patrol officers who were providing tunnel security. After a quick hug and handshake with the officers and his teammate Deejay Dallas, Walker turned back to the tunnel where quarterback Geno Smith was waiting for him. Smith and Walker had taken advantage of the opportunities the Los Angeles defense had presented them late in the game and pulled out the overtime win, putting themselves on the doorstep of the NFL playoffs. Smith leaned over to embrace Walker and the two had a few moments of conversation before heading towards the locker room. And, as has now become Walker’s custom for the last six or so home games – before entering the locker room – he veered right to meet up with his new friend, Doug Willson. Willson is a member of the Seahawks' security team and is confined to a wheelchair. The two of them greeted each other like old friends and exchanged words before Walker headed into the locker room and the congratulatory arms of Seattle general manager John Schneider.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW5uZXRoIFdhbGtlciBJSUkgZXhpdHMgdGhlIGZpZWxkIGFmdGVy IHRoZSBTZWFoYXdrcyB2aWN0b3J5IHRvZGF5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vMEpTcEYyZ0U1SSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzBKU3BGMmdFNUk8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGF2aWQgSGFybnMgKEBEYXZpZEhhcm5zKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhdmlkSGFybnMvc3RhdHVzLzE2 MTIyNDg0MDI0NzczMzg2MjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFy eSA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

I had the opportunity to catch up with Willson after the fact to ask him about his interaction with Walker. Turns out this wasn’t the first time – nor will it likely be the last. “He’s really kind and he always wishes me the best with my disability,” Willson said. “We both have a passion for football and he just checks in and I let him know that I’m praying for him and I’m just waiting for him to explode. Last week and this week, he popped and he just [went over] 1,000 yards [on the season].” Their friendship has had a natural progression to it and has now become a habit for Walker. “It has just kind of morphed into a thing that on his way to the field, he stops, and comes over, gives me a hug, and I give him some encouragement then he goes on and he does it again afterwards,” Willson said. “His commitment to people’s needs and affections is amazing and you don’t see that a lot these days. It’s really been fun. It’s just a natural morph. There’s nothing involved, nothing for it, it’s just two people sharing the same goals and dreams. As my mom says, ‘water seeks its own level’ – people find people and it’s just become a really cool thing.” Willson likes Walker’s work ethic and the fact that he took a workmanlike approach to building his football career. “I admire the fact that he went the hard way – he started at Wake Forest and he went to Michigan State and he didn’t go to Michigan – that just says a lot,” said Willson. “He goes to work with his hard hat and his lunch bucket.” After the rest of the players made their way to the locker room, the doors closed, the music started bumping, and the celebratory cheers filled the air. Walker, who was the 41st pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, made his way to the podium to address the media and discuss his team’s overtime thriller. Afterward, he entered the team’s locker room and finished eating his cup of grapes as he checked his mobile phone, no doubt chock full of well-wishes and congratulatory messages. After all, with his 114 rushing yards, Walker had become only the second rookie in Seahawk franchise history to surpass 1,000 rushing yards on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW4gV2Fsa2VyIGp1c3QgY2hpbGxpbiYjMzk7LCBjaGVja2luZyBo aXMgcGhvbmUsIGFuZCBlYXRpbmcgc29tZSBncmFwZXMgaW4gdGhlIGxvY2tl ciByb29tIGFmdGVyIHRvZGF5JiMzOTtzIFNlYWhhd2tzIHZpY3RvcnkuIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NcmFpZ3ZvSHVCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vTXJhaWd2b0h1QjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZpZCBIYXJucyAoQERh dmlkSGFybnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF2aWRI YXJucy9zdGF0dXMvMTYxMjI1NTczNTk1MzQ3MzUzOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

As he sat there, I asked him some questions about his alma mater, Michigan State, and his rookie season in Seattle. Walker is unassuming, humble, and soft-spoken, and took the time to spend a couple minutes with me. His favorite memory from his time in East Lansing? The Michigan game, of course. Asked for specifics, he just smiled broadly and said, “The win.” What does MSU mean to you, Ken, I asked. “Michigan State means a lot to me,” he replied. “The fans embraced me when I transferred and came in – and my brothers, my teammates, they made it easier for me to transfer from one school to another, and they took me in like a brother – and that meant a lot to me.” How did the Michigan State coaching staff prepare you for the NFL? “The coaches saw me in the portal and brought me over,” Walker said. “Coach [Tucker] has been in the league for a minute and he knows a lot about the game. Just taking all the knowledge that Coach Tucker had – just soaked it up.” During the Seahawks’ bye week, Walker visited East Lansing to take in Michigan State’s game against Indiana and the MSU Athletic Department honored him on the field during a break in the action, to a standing ovation by the Spartan Stadium crowd. “It meant a lot, to see the fans embrace me and actually cheer for me,” Walker said. “I wasn’t expecting [to be honored during the game] but they put me out there – and it meant a lot.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWF0dGxlIFNlYWhhd2tzIGJ5ZSB3ZWVrID0gS2VubmV0aCBXYWxr ZXIgSUlJIGJhY2sgaW4gdG93bi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlU SmNwOTlRV3oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85VEpjcDk5UVd6PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IERhdmlkIEhhcm5zIChARGF2aWRIYXJucykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXZpZEhhcm5zL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk0MDI1NTU4 MTUyOTk4OTEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE5LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Of course, I had to ask Walker about Willson, his new Seahawk security team member friend in the wheelchair. “It’s great, he supports me and before every game he’s like you’re gonna get 200 [yards],” Walker said with a laugh. “He’s always excited for me to come over there and talk with him; just having that support means a lot to me.” Asked how their friendship started, Walker said he noticed him cheering for the team and introduced himself. “I saw him in the tunnel and he was always cheering for us,” he said. “So I went over there and I talked to him and that’s how we started it off.”

________________________________________________________________________________________